Safe Harbor
This presentation contains statements that may be considered forward looking statements. Actual results could differ materially because the realization of those results is subject to many uncertainties, including: regulatory action on non-unanimous settlement agreement by the Iowa Utilities Board; and other factors discussed in more detail in Alliant Energy Corporation's (Alliant Energy) SEC filings. Alliant Energy cannot provide any assurance that the assumptions used in the forward-looking statements or otherwise are accurate or will prove to be correct. All forward-looking statements included in this presentation are based upon information presently available, and Alliant Energy assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.
Settling parties align to advance economic development growth and provide customer base rate stability
- Innovative settlement reflects priorities of stakeholder organizations and our commitment to advancing economic development growth while allowing shareowners and customers to share in the financial benefits
- New individual customer rate provides an additional tool to adapt to the needs of new customers and attract new load to our service territory in Iowa
- New earnings sharing mechanism provides the ability to share the financial benefits of load growth and operational efficiencies with shareowners and customers
- Increase in non-advance ratemaking ROE helps align risks and rewards for shareowners
- Electric base rate moratorium through 2029 provides certainty and stability for existing customers
- Retention of tax benefits and energy margins until investments are in rate base enables matching of economic benefits for new renewable resources
Iowa non-unanimous rate review settlement
Docket RPU-2023-0002
Summary of non-unanimous electric and gas rate review settlement agreement:
Settling Parties
Office of Consumer Advocate (OCA), a division of the Department of Justice and
Iowa Business Energy Coalition (IBEC)
Increase in retail electric revenue requirements (2-year phase-inthrough a rider)
$185 million
Increase in retail gas revenue requirements (single year implementation)
$10 million
Authorized return on equity for non-advance ratemaking assets
9.65%
Authorized regulatory equity level (with a band of +/-0.25 for purpose of earnings sharing)
51.0%
Electric rate base
$7,279 million
Gas rate base
$630 million
5-year base rate moratorium and earnings sharing mechanism; retain tax benefits and energy margins for new investments
Support for individual customer rate rider (Rider ICR) tariff revision
No return on the remaining net book value of retired Lansing Generating Station
Subject to approval by the Iowa Utilities Board
The information above is merely a summary of certain key terms of the non-unanimous settlement and is qualified by reference to the full text of the settlement, which can be found at the following link: https://efs.iowa.gov/filing/4685657. Any material non-cash regulatory charges related to the Lansing Generating Station will be provided in a Form 8-K to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
