Alliant Energy : UBS Chicago Utilities Mini-Conference Presentation

Safe harbor

This presentation contains statements that may be considered forward looking statements, such as management's expectations of financial objectives and projections, capital expenditures, earnings growth, plant retirements, rate base, financing plans, regulatory plans and new generation plans. These statements speak of the Company's plans, goals, beliefs, or expectations, refer to estimates or use similar terms. Actual results could differ materially, because the realization of those results is subject to many uncertainties including regulatory approvals and results, unanticipated construction costs or delays, economic conditions in our service territories, and other factors, some of which are discussed in more detail in the Company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022. All forward-looking statements included in this presentation are based upon information currently available and the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

In addition, this presentation contains non-GAAP financial measures. The reconciliations between the non-GAAP and GAAP measures are provided in this presentation. Adjusted EPS, the term utilized throughout this presentation, refers to

Non-GAAP temperature normalized earnings per share.

COMPANY OVERVIEW

Alliant Energy Corporation

Serving customers and communities in Iowa and Wisconsin and powering the transition to a cleaner energy future

995,000 Electric customers 425,000 Gas customers $12.4 B 13-month average 2022 rate base $4.2 B 2022 operating revenues ~3,100 Employees

Investment Considerations

Alliant Energy provides a compelling investment proposition

5-7% Long-Term EPS growth(a)

~3% Dividend yield with 5-7% CAGR(b)

EPS growth based on Adjusted EPS

~8-10% Total ShareholderReturn

Total shareholder return proposition at a constant P/E ratio Dividends subject to approval by the Board of Directors

(a) Adjusted EPS ~6% CAGR last 10 years

(b) Dividends ~6% CAGR last 10 years, consistent 60-70% payout ratio

