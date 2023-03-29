Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Alliant Energy Corporation
  News
  Summary
    LNT   US0188021085

ALLIANT ENERGY CORPORATION

(LNT)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-03-29 pm EDT
52.82 USD   +1.64%
05:12pAlliant Energy : UBS Chicago Utilities Mini-Conference Presentation
PU
03/28Sector Update: Energy Stocks Lean Lower Ahead of Tuesday's Market Open
MT
03/28Alliant Energy Unit Prices $300 Million Bond Offering
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Alliant Energy : UBS Chicago Utilities Mini-Conference Presentation

03/29/2023 | 05:12pm EDT
Safe harbor

This presentation contains statements that may be considered forward looking statements, such as management's expectations of financial objectives and projections, capital expenditures, earnings growth, plant retirements, rate base, financing plans, regulatory plans and new generation plans. These statements speak of the Company's plans, goals, beliefs, or expectations, refer to estimates or use similar terms. Actual results could differ materially, because the realization of those results is subject to many uncertainties including regulatory approvals and results, unanticipated construction costs or delays, economic conditions in our service territories, and other factors, some of which are discussed in more detail in the Company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022. All forward-looking statements included in this presentation are based upon information currently available and the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

In addition, this presentation contains non-GAAP financial measures. The reconciliations between the non-GAAP and GAAP measures are provided in this presentation. Adjusted EPS, the term utilized throughout this presentation, refers to

Non-GAAP temperature normalized earnings per share.

COMPANY OVERVIEW

Alliant Energy Corporation

Serving customers and communities in Iowa and Wisconsin and powering the transition to a cleaner energy future

995,000

Electric customers

425,000

Gas customers

$12.4 B

13-month average 2022 rate base

$4.2 B

2022 operating revenues

~3,100

Employees

Investment Considerations

Alliant Energy provides a compelling investment proposition

5-7%

Long-Term EPS growth(a)

~3%

Dividend yield

with 5-7% CAGR(b)

EPS growth based on Adjusted EPS

~8-10%

Total ShareholderReturn

Total shareholder return proposition at a constant P/E ratio Dividends subject to approval by the Board of Directors

  • (a) Adjusted EPS ~6% CAGR last 10 years

  • (b) Dividends ~6% CAGR last 10 years, consistent 60-70% payout ratio

Constructive regulatory environments

Disclaimer

Alliant Energy Corporation published this content on 28 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2023 21:11:20 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Analyst Recommendations on ALLIANT ENERGY CORPORATION
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 4 240 M - -
Net income 2023 734 M - -
Net Debt 2023 9 161 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 17,9x
Yield 2023 3,48%
Capitalization 13 052 M 13 052 M -
EV / Sales 2023 5,24x
EV / Sales 2024 5,22x
Nbr of Employees 3 129
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart ALLIANT ENERGY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Alliant Energy Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALLIANT ENERGY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 51,97 $
Average target price 57,38 $
Spread / Average Target 10,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John O. Larsen Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Lisa M. Barton President & Chief Operating Officer
Robert J. Durian Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Tom Tang Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Singleton B. McAllister Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALLIANT ENERGY CORPORATION-5.87%13 052
NEXTERA ENERGY-10.00%149 539
IBERDROLA, S.A.2.93%76 809
SOUTHERN COMPANY-4.44%74 470
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-8.00%73 019
ENEL S.P.A.8.35%60 036
