    LNT   US0188021085

ALLIANT ENERGY CORPORATION

(LNT)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 05/24 04:00:00 pm
58.06 USD   -0.09%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Alliant Energy : May 2021 presentation

05/24/2021 | 05:39pm EDT
Powering What's Next

May 2021

Safe harbor

This presentation contains statements that may be considered forward looking statements, such as management's expectations of financial objectives and projections, capital expenditures, earnings growth, plant retirements, rate base, and new generation plans. These statements speak of the Company's plans, goals, beliefs, or expectations, refer to estimates or use similar terms. Actual results could differ materially, because the realization of those results is subject to many uncertainties including regulatory approvals and results, unanticipated construction costs or delays, economic conditions in our service territories, and other factors, some of which are discussed in more detail in the Company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. All forward-looking statements included in this presentation are based upon information presently available and the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

In addition, this presentation contains non-GAAP financial measures. The reconciliations between the non-GAAP and GAAP measures are provided in this presentation.

2

Investment considerations

5-7%

EPS growth

~8-10%

11 consecutive years

~3%

Total Shareholder

Return

Dividend yield

with 5-7% CAGR

EPS growth based on Non-GAAP temperature normalized EPS

Total shareholder return proposition at a constant P/E ratio

Dividends subject to approval by the Board of Directors

Leading ESG profile

Clean energy focused investment plan - 20% of rate base is in renewables

Constructive regulatory environments

Strong balance sheet. No new common equity planned in foreseeable future.

3

Consistent Performance of Earnings Growth

11 years of consistently meeting earnings guidance with 5-7% growth

$2.60

$2.40

$2.20

$2.00

$1.80

$1.60

$1.40

$1.20

2021 Earnings Guidance:

$2.50 - $2.64

Guidance Range

Non-GAAP temperature normalized earnings per share

2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021E

4

Constructive regulatory environment

Located in top tier regulatory jurisdictions

975,000

Electric customers

420,000

Gas customers

$11.1 B

13-month average

2020 rate base

$3.4 B

2020 operating revenues

3,400

Employees

Wisconsin

"WPL"

Iowa

"IPL"

Forward looking test years

Strong history of reaching

settlements

Large project pre-approval

process in both states

~50% of 2020 utility operating expenses recovered through riders

Above average ROEs (~10%)

5

Disclaimer

Alliant Energy Corporation published this content on 25 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2021 21:38:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 600 M - -
Net income 2021 645 M - -
Net Debt 2021 7 573 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 22,7x
Yield 2021 2,75%
Capitalization 14 535 M 14 535 M -
EV / Sales 2021 6,14x
EV / Sales 2022 6,20x
Nbr of Employees 3 375
Free-Float 99,9%
Technical analysis trends ALLIANT ENERGY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 59,40 $
Last Close Price 58,11 $
Spread / Highest target 10,1%
Spread / Average Target 2,22%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
John O. Larsen Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Robert J. Durian Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Tom Tang Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Singleton B. McAllister Independent Director
Dean C. Oestreich Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALLIANT ENERGY CORPORATION12.77%14 535
NEXTERA ENERGY-3.51%146 010
ENEL S.P.A.-1.06%101 424
IBERDROLA, S.A.-1.28%89 136
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION12.34%79 122
SOUTHERN COMPANY4.80%68 155