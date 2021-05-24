Alliant Energy : May 2021 presentation

This presentation contains statements that may be considered forward looking statements, such as management's expectations of financial objectives and projections, capital expenditures, earnings growth, plant retirements, rate base, and new generation plans. These statements speak of the Company's plans, goals, beliefs, or expectations, refer to estimates or use similar terms. Actual results could differ materially, because the realization of those results is subject to many uncertainties including regulatory approvals and results, unanticipated construction costs or delays, economic conditions in our service territories, and other factors, some of which are discussed in more detail in the Company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. All forward-looking statements included in this presentation are based upon information presently available and the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.
In addition, this presentation contains non-GAAP financial measures. The reconciliations between the non-GAAP and GAAP measures are provided in this presentation.
Investment considerations
5-7%
EPS growth
~8-10%
11 consecutive years
~3%
Total Shareholder
Return
Dividend yield
with 5-7% CAGR
EPS growth based on Non-GAAP temperature normalized EPS
Total shareholder return proposition at a constant P/E ratio
Dividends subject to approval by the Board of Directors
Leading ESG profile
Clean energy focused investment plan - 20% of rate base is in renewables
Constructive regulatory environments
Strong balance sheet. No new common equity planned in foreseeable future.
Consistent Performance of Earnings Growth
11 years of consistently meeting earnings guidance with 5-7% growth
$2.60
$2.40
$2.20
$2.00
$1.80
$1.60
$1.40
$1.20
2021 Earnings Guidance:
$2.50 - $2.64
Guidance Range
Non-GAAP temperature normalized earnings per share
