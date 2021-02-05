Log in
ALLIANT ENERGY CORPORATION

Alliant Energy : reminds customers to stay safe as winter storm brings bitter cold

02/05/2021 | 10:17am EST
Company expects normal energy delivery and is prepared for extreme weather

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa and MADISON, Wis. - February 5, 2021 - Alliant Energy reminds customers about some common tips to help keep warm and safe during the expected below zero temperatures. The company also wants customers to know that they are prepared to keep the lights on and gas flowing during the upcoming bitter cold days.

Here are eight tips to stay warm and safe during colder than normal winter weather:

  • Make sure space heaters are properly vented and placed at least three feet away from other objects. Shut them off when you go to sleep or leave the area.
  • Use a sturdy fireplace screen when operating a wood-burning stove or fireplace.
  • Check furnace and water heater vents and keep them clear to prevent equipment malfunction or buildup of carbon monoxide. They may become blocked due to condensation caused by running overtime. Likewise, check your gas meter vents to ensure they haven't become blocked by snow.
  • Keep heating equipment in good working order. Don't warm your car up in the garage. This could cause carbon monoxide (CO) to gather in your home.
  • Have CO detectors on every floor of your home and test their batteries to ensure they are functioning. This is the only way to detect CO - a deadly, odorless, colorless and tasteless gas.
  • Never use a portable generator inside the house or a closed garage.
  • Never use a cooking stove or a grill, either gas or charcoal, to provide heat inside a home.
  • Do not go near downed power lines. Call 1-800-ALLIANT (1-800-255-4268) to report them.

Alliant Energy has taken actions to prepare for the extreme cold that is predicted in Iowa, Wisconsin and much of the Midwest. The company's field employees have made sure equipment is in top shape to minimize any potential challenges the weather may pose. In addition, Alliant Energy has ensured that its electric and natural gas equipment and generating stations remain available during the forecasted bitter cold stretch.

While Alliant Energy expects its natural gas and electric distribution systems to perform as normal during the colder weather, crews are always prepared to respond to any event that impacts energy services to its customers.

More safety information is available at: alliantenergy.com/safety. If customers experience an outage, or would like to check on the status of an outage, they can visit: alliantenergy.com/outage or call 1-800-ALLIANT (1-800-255-4268).

