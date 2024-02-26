Milestone support to combat food insecurity achieved and nearly half a million trees planted

Nearly $11 million and more than 72,600 volunteer hours were collectively contributed in 2023 by Alliant Energy and the company’s charitable foundation, employees and retirees.

“Partnering with nonprofit organizations to solve problems and make life better in the communities we serve is natural for Alliant Energy,” said Aimee Davis, Alliant Energy Foundation board chair. “Our support and community engagement directly reflects the spirit of our employees as we deliver on our company purpose – to serve customers and build stronger communities.”

Alliant Energy’s giving and volunteer efforts focused on four areas in 2023.

Community Safety and Engagement: Over $795,000 in donations went to emergency services, playgrounds and disaster preparedness programs. Many first response organizations, including police and fire departments, received vital new or upgraded equipment through over $45,000 in safety grants across 44 communities.

Environmental Stewardship: The pursuit to plant one million trees by the end of 2030 came close to the halfway point, with over 463,000 trees planted in Iowa and Wisconsin since July 2021.

Workforce Readiness: To aid in the development of a solid workforce and attract future employees, the company worked to create accessible paths for students through a variety of scholarship opportunities . Over 100 students received scholarships with contributions totaling more than $136,500 to offset tuition and student loans.

Hunger and Housing: Support to combat food insecurity in Iowa and Wisconsin reached a milestone amount of $515,000 at Drive Out Hunger , the largest amount on record in the 17-year history of the annual event. In total, the event has raised over $5.9 million for hunger relief and provided over 20 million meals.

“The Alliant Energy Foundation is proud to support programs that help improve the communities we serve each and every day,” said Julie Bauer, executive director, Alliant Energy Foundation. “Beyond giving, employee volunteerism creates a direct impact on our neighbors and helps us carry out our mission to serve customers and build stronger communities.”

About the Alliant Energy Foundation

The Alliant Energy Foundation is a philanthropic organization created by Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: LNT) and is operated as a separate entity led by its own board of directors. The Foundation is committed to making a positive difference in the communities where Alliant Energy employees, retirees and customers live and work. The Foundation, which is funded solely by Alliant Energy share owners, seeks to further the corporation’s goal of being a good corporate citizen and contributing member of society. Since 1998, the Foundation has contributed more than $73 million to innovative projects and local nonprofits. For more information, visit alliantenergy.com/foundation.

