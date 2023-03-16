Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Alliant Energy Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LNT   US0188021085

ALLIANT ENERGY CORPORATION

(LNT)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-03-15 pm EDT
53.10 USD   +2.00%
09:01aCommunities received $12.1M from Alliant Energy in 2022
BU
03/13Alliant Energy : New Financial Obligation - Form 8-K
PU
03/13Alliant Energy Corp : Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Communities received $12.1M from Alliant Energy in 2022

03/16/2023 | 09:01am EDT
Funding directed toward community safety, planting trees, workforce readiness and food insecurity efforts in Iowa and Wisconsin

With a commitment to serving customers and building stronger communities, Alliant Energy and the company’s charitable foundation, along with the company’s employees and retirees, collectively contributed $12.1 million and volunteered over 70,000 hours in 2022.

“Guided by our focus on making things better, a critical part of our purpose-driven strategy is strengthening the communities we serve,” said Aimee Davis, vice president marketing and communications, Alliant Energy. “We were proud to support nearly 1,400 local and regional nonprofit organizations during the past year. These organizations play a critical role in advancing community safety, improving the environment, creating a more ready workforce and overcoming food and housing insecurity in the communities we serve across Iowa and Wisconsin.”

Through its Foundation giving and the employees’ and retirees’ commitment to volunteering, Alliant Energy focused funding and volunteering in four areas.

Community Safety and Engagement

  • Child ID Kits were provided to all 975,000 school-aged children in Wisconsin last year. Alliant Energy partnered with the National Child Identification Program and their partners to support the distribution of these kits, which allow parents to easily record vital information about their children in case law enforcement ever need assistance to locate a missing child.
  • Contributing to the Iowa State Fair Blue Ribbon Foundation for a new shelter on the historic Iowa State Fairgrounds, Alliant Energy’s support helped provide a safe location for family and business events during the Fair and throughout the year.

Environmental Stewardship

  • A successful start in its intent to plant one million trees by the end of 2030, Alliant Energy’s One Million Trees initiative led to nearly 124,000 trees being planted in Iowa and Wisconsin. Ongoing partnerships with the Department of Natural Resources in Iowa and Wisconsin, Trees Forever, the Arbor Day Foundation and local county conservation groups make it possible for Alliant Energy to plant approximately one tree for each utility customer. As the trees grow and mature, they will improve water quality, provide wildlife habitats and naturally reduce greenhouse gases.

Workforce Readiness

  • To improve early career programs and initiatives, which are critical to creating a solid workforce and attracting future employees, Alliant Energy is partnering with the University of Wisconsin – Platteville. The company recently supported the college’s newly opened Sesquicentennial Hall with the Alliant Energy Open Prototyping Space. This tinkering space allows students and community members to transform ideas into reality and encourages opportunities for tomorrow.
  • To help more youth identify intentional pathways into Energy Basics Programming and the Registered Apprenticeship program in Iowa, Alliant Energy provided $50,000 to support Iowa Jobs for America’s Graduates (iJAG)’s mission.
  • Over 100 high school and college-bound students received scholarships from Alliant Energy, for a total of more than $133,500. These scholarships ease the financial burden for students and contribute to a stronger workforce for local communities.

Hunger & Housing

  • Alliant Energy Foundation’s annual Drive Out Hunger golf event raised $500,000 last year, supplying meals to seven food banks. In the last 16 years, the event has raised over $5.5 million for hunger relief and provided over 18.5 million meals.
  • Many Alliant Energy employees volunteered at mobile food pantries and food packing events in several locations throughout the year, including the Mobile Food Pantry in Centerville, Iowa. Fully operated by Alliant Energy employee volunteers each month, in its first full year, over 3,000 households were served and more than 124,000 pounds of food were distributed. It has become the largest food pantry in the area, steadily increasing the number of households served each month to around 300.

“We are proud to serve customers and build stronger communities,” said Julie Bauer, executive director of the Alliant Energy Foundation. “Through our company’s Matching Gifts program, Alliant Energy employees, retirees and the charitable foundation donated nearly $2.3 million to nonprofits in 2022. Where we can, we want to help soften the burdens of the customers and communities we serve, especially during these evolving and challenging times.”

For details about gifts, communities and partner organizations, visit alliantenergy.com/foundation.

About The Alliant Energy Foundation

The Alliant Energy Foundation is a philanthropic organization created by Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: LNT) and is operated as a separate entity led by its own board of directors. The Foundation is committed to making a positive difference in the communities where Alliant Energy employees, retirees and customers live and work. The Foundation, which is funded solely by Alliant Energy shareowners, seeks to further the corporation’s goal of being a good corporate citizen and contributing member of society. Since 1998, the Foundation has contributed more than $70 million to innovative projects and local nonprofits. For more information, visit alliantenergy.com/foundation.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 4 049 M - -
Net income 2023 732 M - -
Net Debt 2023 8 525 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 18,4x
Yield 2023 3,41%
Capitalization 13 335 M 13 335 M -
EV / Sales 2023 5,40x
EV / Sales 2024 5,45x
Nbr of Employees 3 129
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart ALLIANT ENERGY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Alliant Energy Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALLIANT ENERGY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 53,10 $
Average target price 57,11 $
Spread / Average Target 7,55%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John O. Larsen Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Lisa M. Barton President & Chief Operating Officer
Robert J. Durian Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Tom Tang Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Singleton B. McAllister Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALLIANT ENERGY CORPORATION-3.82%13 335
NEXTERA ENERGY-9.67%150 096
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-5.98%74 567
SOUTHERN COMPANY-5.27%73 665
IBERDROLA, S.A.-0.50%73 126
ENEL S.P.A.4.29%56 163