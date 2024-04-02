Newsweek releases annual list of the most trusted companies based on reputation with customers, employees, and investors.

Newsweek recently announced their list of the Most Trustworthy Companies in America – for the third year in a row, Alliant Energy (NASDAQ: LNT) was included. This prestigious award is presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.

The Most Trustworthy Companies in America 2024 have been chosen based on a holistic approach to evaluating trust. The three main public pillars of trust were considered: customer trust, investor trust, and employee trust.

Statista conducted an analysis involving three key steps: defining the market by focusing on US-based companies with revenues exceeding $500 million, conducting an extensive survey with approximately 25,000 US residents who rated companies based on the three main public pillars of trust, resulting in 97,000 evaluations and employing social listening to monitor over 523,000 mentions of companies across various online media segments to assess sentiment.

Statista publishes hundreds of worldwide industry rankings and company listings with high-profile media partners. This research and analysis service is based on the success of statista.com, the leading data and business intelligence portal that provides statistics, relevant business data and various market and consumer studies and surveys.

“We take great pride in building trust with customers, employees and investors,” said Raja Sundararajan, executive vice president of strategy and customer solutions for Alliant Energy. “Guided by our purpose, we recognize the importance of serving customers and building stronger communities. Inclusion on Newsweek’s list of the Most Trustworthy Companies in America 2024 inspires us to further our customer-centric vision.”

The awards list was announced on March 27th, 2024, and can be viewed on Newsweek.com.

Our dedication to serving customers and building stronger communities has been consistently recognized with accolades from various esteemed institutions in the past. Visit our awards page to learn more.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: LNT) provides regulated energy service to approximately 1 million electric and 425,000 natural gas customers across Iowa and Wisconsin. Alliant Energy's mission is to deliver energy solutions and exceptional service customers and communities count on – safely, efficiently and responsibly. Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL) and Wisconsin Power and Light Company (WPL) are Alliant Energy's two public energy companies. Alliant Energy is a component of Bloomberg’s Gender-Equality Index and the S&P 500. For more information, visit alliantenergy.com and follow Alliant Energy on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and X.

