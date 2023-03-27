Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Alliant Energy Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LNT   US0188021085

ALLIANT ENERGY CORPORATION

(LNT)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-03-27 pm EDT
51.32 USD   -0.98%
05:52pWisconsin Power and Light Company Prices Public Offering of Green Bonds
BU
03/21Alliant Energy named to 2023 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index
AQ
03/16Alliant Energy Corp : Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Wisconsin Power and Light Company Prices Public Offering of Green Bonds

03/27/2023 | 05:52pm EDT
$300 million in green bonds will be due in 2033

Wisconsin Power and Light Company (“WPL”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: LNT), announced the pricing of its public offering of $300 million aggregate principal amount of 4.950% debentures. The debentures will be due on April 1, 2033. An amount equal to or in excess of the net proceeds from this offering will be allocated or disbursed for the development and acquisition of solar electric generating units. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on March 30, 2023, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The offering was marketed through a group of underwriters consisting of MUFG Securities Americas Inc., KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc., TD Securities (USA) LLC and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, as joint book-running managers, and Comerica Securities, Inc., Mischler Financial Group, Inc. and U.S. Bancorp Investments, Inc., as co-managers.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus which are part of a shelf registration statement WPL filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “Commission”). Copies may be obtained from MUFG Securities Americas Inc. by calling toll free at 1-877-649-6848, KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc. by calling toll-free at 1-866-227-6479, TD Securities (USA) LLC by calling toll-free at 1-855-495-9846, and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC by calling toll free at 1-800-645-3751. Electronic copies of these documents will be available from the Commission’s website at www.sec.gov.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor will there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation’s Wisconsin utility subsidiary, Wisconsin Power and Light Company (WPL), utilizes the trade name of Alliant Energy (NASDAQ: LNT). The Wisconsin utility is based in Madison, Wisconsin.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements. These statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated, including risks related to the proposed offering, the anticipated use of proceeds from the sale of the debentures and other risks outlined in WPL’s public filings with the Commission, including WPL’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K. All information provided in this news release speaks as of the date hereof. Except as otherwise required by law, WPL undertakes no obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements.


© Business Wire 2023
Analyst Recommendations on ALLIANT ENERGY CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 4 114 M - -
Net income 2023 733 M - -
Net Debt 2023 8 525 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 17,9x
Yield 2023 3,49%
Capitalization 13 016 M 13 016 M -
EV / Sales 2023 5,24x
EV / Sales 2024 5,16x
Nbr of Employees 3 129
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart ALLIANT ENERGY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Alliant Energy Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALLIANT ENERGY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 51,83 $
Average target price 57,38 $
Spread / Average Target 10,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John O. Larsen Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Lisa M. Barton President & Chief Operating Officer
Robert J. Durian Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Tom Tang Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Singleton B. McAllister Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALLIANT ENERGY CORPORATION-7.05%13 016
NEXTERA ENERGY-9.46%150 434
IBERDROLA, S.A.1.28%75 990
SOUTHERN COMPANY-3.95%74 688
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-8.37%72 726
ENEL S.P.A.7.20%58 930
