Allianz Malaysia : LIFE ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENT 2022

Allianz Life Insurance Malaysia Berhad Registration No. 198301008983 (104248-X) (Incorporated in Malaysia) Financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2022 (in Ringgit Malaysia "RM") Domiciled in Malaysia Principal place of business Level 29, Menara Allianz Sentral, 203, Jalan Tun Sambanthan, Kuala Lumpur Sentral, 50470 Kuala Lumpur

Allianz Life Insurance Malaysia Berhad Registration No. 198301008983 (104248-X) (Incorporated in Malaysia) Contents Page Directors' report 1-39 Statement of financial position 40 Statement of profit or loss 41 Statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income 42 Statement of changes in equity 43-44 Statement of cash flows 45-47 Notes to the financial statements 48-188 Statement by Directors 189 Statutory declaration 190 Independent Auditors' Report 191-194

1 Registration No. 198301008983 (104248-X) Allianz Life Insurance Malaysia Berhad Registration No. 198301008983 (104248-X) (Incorporated in Malaysia) Directors' report for the financial year ended 31 December 2022 The Directors have pleasure in submitting their report and the audited financial statements of the Company for the financial year ended 31 December 2022. Principal activities The Company is principally engaged in the underwriting of life insurance and investment- linked business. There has been no significant change in the nature of these activities during the financial year. Results RM'000 Net profit for the financial year 175,718 Dividend Since the end of the previous financial year, the Company paid a single tier interim dividend of 28.5 sen per ordinary share totalling RM67,431,000 in respect of the financial year ended 31 December 2022 on 19 January 2023. The Directors have not recommended any final dividend to be paid for the financial year under review. Reserves and provisions There were no material transfers to or from reserves and provisions during the financial year under review except as disclosed in the financial statements. Life insurance liabilities Before the financial statements of the Company were made out, the Directors took reasonable steps to ascertain that the life insurance liabilities are adequate in accordance with the valuation methods specified in Part D of the Risk-Based Capital Framework issued by Bank Negara Malaysia ("BNM").

2 Registration No. 198301008983 (104248-X) Bad and doubtful debts Before the financial statements of the Company were made out, the Directors took reasonable steps to ascertain that actions had been taken in relation to the writing off of bad debts and the making of provision for doubtful debts and satisfied themselves that all known bad debts had been written off and that adequate provision had been made for doubtful debts. At the date of this report, the Directors are not aware of any circumstances that would render the amount written off for bad debts or the amount of the provision for doubtful debts in the financial statements of the Company inadequate to any substantial extent. Current assets Before the financial statements of the Company were made out, the Directors took reasonable steps to ascertain that any current assets other than debts, which were unlikely to be realised in the ordinary course of business, their values as shown in the financial statements of the Company, have been written down to an amount which they might be expected to realise. At the date of this report, the Directors are not aware of any circumstances that would render the value attributed to the current assets in the financial statements of the Company misleading. Valuation methods At the date of this report, the Directors are not aware of any circumstances which have arisen which render adherence to the existing method of valuation of assets or liabilities in the financial statements of the Company misleading or inappropriate. Contingent and other liabilities At the date of this report, there does not exist:- any charge on the assets of the Company that has arisen since the end of the financial year and which secures the liabilities of any other person; or any contingent liability in respect of the Company that has arisen since the end of the financial year. No contingent liability or other liability of the Company has become enforceable, or is likely to become enforceable within the period of twelve months after the end of the financial year which, in the opinion of the Directors, will or may substantially affect the ability of the Company to meet its obligations as and when they fall due. For the purpose of the above paragraphs, contingent liability and other liability do not include liabilities arising from contracts of insurance underwritten in the ordinary course of business of the Company.