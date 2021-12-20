Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Malaysia
  4. BURSA MALAYSIA
  5. Allianz Malaysia Berhad
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALLIANZ   MYL1163OO004

ALLIANZ MALAYSIA BERHAD

(ALLIANZ)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Allianz Malaysia Berhad : Fast flood claims settlement for Allianz General customers

12/20/2021 | 02:10am EST
Kuala Lumpur, 19 December 2021 - Allianz General Insurance Company (Malaysia) Berhad (Allianz General) is providing fast flood claims settlement for its customers as the Country faces the worse flooding in recent years.

The continuous heavy downpour from Friday (17 December) that continued into Saturday saw areas across Selangor worst hit by floods, with other areas including the capital Kuala Lumpur, Negeri Sembilan, Melaka, Kelantan, and Pahang, Terengganu also affected.

Allianz General Head of Claims, Damian Williams, said the Company will facilitate fast claims settlements and has positioned Allianz-branded 4x4s and a team of adjusters on standby in Selangor and Pahang to attend to customers promptly. The 4x4s and Claims Caravan will be routinely deployed to other locations in other affected states to allow for a swift and seamless claims process.

"This is unprecedented circumstances, and the damage has been immense. We mobilised our Allianz-branded 4x4s and team of adjusters on Friday. However, due to the forced closures of major roads and highways and inaccessibility, as well as the influx of cases, our customers will see some delay in services and assistance," said Damian.

"Nevertheless, our responsibility as an insurer is to our customers, first. The sole purpose of our claims initiative is for moments like this. Our communities are in desperate need of help, and they are relying on us for assistance. We will deliver on our promise of providing fast claims so they can get back on their feet during this difficult time," added Damian.

For individual policyholders (such as Smart Home Cover), the Company will pay out a full claim settlement or an interim payment within five days after the site visit from the adjuster. Customers with fire insurance (commercial lines) can expect an interim payment within five days after the visit from the adjuster, with a full claim settlement paid between 21 to 28 days after the visit from the adjuster. However, if for any reason, the Company is unable to settle the claim before day 28, the Company will facilitate a second interim payment before day 30.

Allianz General customers can call 1-800-22-5542 for an adjuster will be sent to survey the affected property within 24 hours.

Disclaimer

Allianz Malaysia Berhad published this content on 19 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 December 2021 07:09:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
