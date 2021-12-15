Allianz Malaysia Berhad : announces leadership change

Kuala Lumpur, 15 December 2021 - Allianz Malaysia Berhad (Allianz Malaysia) has appointed Sean Wang as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) effective 1 January 2022.

Sean takes over from Zakri Khir, who will retire from his position as CEO of Allianz Malaysia effective 31 December 2021, following an exceptional tenure as Country Manager in his 21-year career with Allianz. Effective 1 January 2022, Zakri will be appointed as Non-Independent Non-Executive Director of Allianz Malaysia.

Sean will also take on the role of Executive Director of Allianz General Insurance Company (Malaysia) Berhad (Allianz General) effective 1 January 2022. On 1 July this year, he also succeeded Zakri as CEO of Allianz General.

Sean joined Allianz in 2004 and has driven various business and operations transformations, including Allianz General's motor claims transformation that led to the introduction of the Allianz Road Rangers, an industry-first nationwide motor accident assistance service in 2017. Prior to his appointments, Sean was the Chief Operating Officer (COO) for Allianz Malaysia and Allianz General.

On the announcement, Allianz Malaysia Group Chairman, Tan Sri Datuk (Dr.) Rafiah Binti Salim said: "While we thank Zakri for his impeccable leadership, the Board is well pleased to see Sean take over the reins as CEO of Allianz Malaysia and Allianz General. Sean has always demonstrated bold enthusiasm and drive and given his familiarity of the Allianz Malaysia Group and its business philosophies, we are confident that he will be able to lead the company to greater heights."

Allianz Malaysia is the investment holding company for the life and property and casualty insurance business.

The investment holding company, Allianz Malaysia Berhad, a subsidiary of Allianz SE, has two insurance subsidiaries - Allianz General Insurance Company (Malaysia) Berhad ("Allianz General") and Allianz Life Insurance Malaysia Berhad ("Allianz Life").

Allianz General is one of the leading general insurers in Malaysia and has a broad spectrum of services in personal lines; small to medium enterprise business and large industrial risks. The GWP for general insurance business for financial year 2020 reached a mark of RM2.36 billion. Allianz Life offers a comprehensive range of life and health insurance and investment-linked products and for the financial year 2020, Allianz Life recorded a GWP of RM2.95 billion and is one of the fastest growing life insurers in Malaysia. Allianz Malaysia has 32 branches nationwide.

In 2020, Allianz Malaysia was awarded the Industry Excellence Award for financial services at the MSWG-ASEAN Corporate Governance Awards. The Company also ranked seventh amongst the Top 100 Companies for Overall Corporate Governance and Performance (by Rank) and 16th amongst the Top 100 Companies for Corporate Governance Disclosure (by Rank). In 2019, Allianz Life was named The BrandLaureate's Iconic Brands of the Decade Award 2019 for Life Insurance.