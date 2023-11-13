Allianz SE Stock price
Equities
ALV
DE0008404005
Multiline Insurance & Brokers
|
Real-time Estimate
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|220.78 EUR
|-0.55%
|-0.20%
|+9.86%
|02:07pm
|ALLIANZ SE : Berenberg remains its Buy rating
|ZD
|10:29am
|Talanx wants to increase profits faster than planned - share price rises
|DP
|Sales 2023 *
|158 B 169 B
|Sales 2024 *
|163 B 174 B
|Capitalization
|86.85 B 92.68 B
|Net income 2023 *
|8,506 M 9,078 M
|Net income 2024 *
|9,582 M 10.23 B
|EV / Sales 2023 *
0,67x
|Net Debt 2023 *
|19.19 B 20.48 B
|Net Debt 2024 *
|18.31 B 19.54 B
|EV / Sales 2024 *
0,64x
|P/E ratio 2023 *
9,86x
|P/E ratio 2024 *
8,72x
|Employees
|159,253
|Yield 2023 *
5,49%
|Yield 2024 *
5,92%
|Free-Float
|96.57%
More Fundamentals * Assessed data
|1 day
|-0.60%
|1 week
|-0.18%
|Current month
|-0.07%
|1 month
|-0.92%
|3 months
|-1.58%
|6 months
|+4.84%
|Current year
|+9.88%
1 week
217.15
230.00
1 month
215.75
230.00
Current year
192.48
234.55
1 year
192.48
234.55
3 years
156.22
234.55
5 years
117.10
234.55
10 years
115.05
234.55
|Managers
|Title
|Age
|Since
Oliver Bäte CEO
|Chief Executive Officer
|58
|2007
Giulio Terzariol DFI
|Director of Finance/CFO
|52
|1997
Renate Wagner CMP
|Compliance Officer
|49
|2012
|Members of the board
|Title
|Age
|Since
Michael Diekmann CHM
|Chairman
|68
|2002
|Director/Board Member
|68
|2016
Sophie Boissard BRD
|Director/Board Member
|53
|2017
|Name
|Weight
|AuM
|1st Jan change
|Investor Rating
|17.72%
|251 M€
|-.--%
|10.72%
|489 M€
|-.--%
|10.72%
|54 M€
|-.--%
|-
|10.72%
|70 M€
|-.--%
|-
|9.19%
|5 M€
|+5.32%
|Date
|Price
|Change
|Volume
|23-11-13
|220.70
|-0.59%
|341 809
|23-11-10
|222.00
|-0.13%
|1,893,083
|23-11-09
|222.30
|+0.70%
|812,078
|23-11-08
|220.75
|+0.87%
|698,449
|23-11-07
|218.85
|-1.04%
|796,867
Delayed Quote Xetra, November 13, 2023 at 08:04 am ESTMore quotes
More about the company
Allianz SE is one of the world's largest insurance companies. The group also develops banking activity. Revenues break down by activity as follows: - life and health insurance (48.9%); - non-life insurance (45.6%); - asset management (5.3%): EUR 2,141 billion of assets managed at the end of 2022 (EUR 1,635 billion on behalf of third parties); - other (0.2%): banking and management for its own accounts.
Calendar
2024-02-23 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B-
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
17
Last Close Price
222.00EUR
Average target price
254.32EUR
Spread / Average Target
+14.56%
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+9.83%
|92 667 M $
|+21.13%
|98 836 M $
|+0.83%
|90 753 M $
|-2.28%
|69 843 M $
|-2.45%
|22 248 M $
|+37.52%
|16 373 M $
|-7.39%
|12 679 M $
|+29.22%
|9 525 M $
|+30.39%
|8 575 M $
|+9.89%
|8 034 M $