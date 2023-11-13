Stock ALV ALLIANZ SE
PDF Report : Allianz SE

Allianz SE Stock price

Equities

ALV

DE0008404005

Multiline Insurance & Brokers

Real-time Estimate Tradegate
Other stock markets
 08:22:30 2023-11-13 am EST 		Intraday chart for Allianz SE 5-day change 1st Jan Change
220.78 EUR -0.55% -0.20% +9.86%
02:07pm ALLIANZ SE : Berenberg remains its Buy rating ZD
10:29am Talanx wants to increase profits faster than planned - share price rises DP
Financials

Sales 2023 * 158 B 169 B Sales 2024 * 163 B 174 B Capitalization 86.85 B 92.68 B
Net income 2023 * 8,506 M 9,078 M Net income 2024 * 9,582 M 10.23 B EV / Sales 2023 *
0,67x
Net Debt 2023 * 19.19 B 20.48 B Net Debt 2024 * 18.31 B 19.54 B EV / Sales 2024 *
0,64x
P/E ratio 2023 *
9,86x
P/E ratio 2024 *
8,72x
Employees 159,253
Yield 2023 *
5,49%
Yield 2024 *
5,92%
Free-Float 96.57%
Chart Allianz SE

Dynamic Chart

Latest news about Allianz SE

ALLIANZ SE : Berenberg remains its Buy rating ZD
Talanx wants to increase profits faster than planned - share price rises DP
News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day DJ
German Stocks Close Red as ECB's Lagarde Says No Rate Cuts Expected Soon MT
Global markets live: Diageo, News Corp, Apple, Walmart, Tesla, Netflix...
Allianz turns negative after strong gains DP
ALLIANZ SE : DZ Bank gives a Buy rating ZD
Dpa-AFX Overview: COMPANIES from 10.11.2023 - 15:15 DP
European storms eat into Allianz profits - shares in top DAX group DP
Transcript : Allianz SE, Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Nov 10, 2023 CI
ALLIANZ SE : JP Morgan remains its Buy rating ZD
Allianz in demand after quarterly figures in a weak market environment DP
ALLIANZ SE : Gets a Buy rating from UBS ZD
European Midday Briefing : Powell Caution on Inflation Hits Stocks DJ
ALLIANZ : Solid Q3 23 figures Alphavalue
Analyst Recommendations on Allianz SE

ALLIANZ SE : Berenberg remains its Buy rating ZD
ALLIANZ SE : DZ Bank gives a Buy rating ZD
ALLIANZ SE : JP Morgan remains its Buy rating ZD
ALLIANZ SE : Gets a Buy rating from UBS ZD
Press releases Allianz SE

Allianz Increases Revenues by 4.5 % to 36.5 Billion Euros BU
Allianz increases revenues by 4.5% to 36.5 billion euros - Group affirms full-year outlook EQ
CMS: Allianz SE: Release of a capital market information EQ
Allianz : X Invests in NEXT Insurance’s USD 265 Million Financing Round PU
CMS: Allianz SE: Release of a capital market information EQ
News in other languages on Allianz SE

ALLIANZ : UBS réitère son conseil à l'achat
Talanx will Gewinn schneller steigern als geplant - Aktie legt zu
COMPANY TALK/Unwetter in Süddeutschland belasten Talanx kaum
L'agenda della settimana -3-
L'agenda della settimana -2-
Quotes and Performance

1 day-0.60%
1 week-0.18%
Current month-0.07%
1 month-0.92%
3 months-1.58%
6 months+4.84%
Current year+9.88%
Highs and lows

1 week
217.15
Extreme 217.15
230.00
1 month
215.75
Extreme 215.75
230.00
Current year
192.48
Extreme 192.48
234.55
1 year
192.48
Extreme 192.48
234.55
3 years
156.22
Extreme 156.22
234.55
5 years
117.10
Extreme 117.1
234.55
10 years
115.05
Extreme 115.05
234.55
Managers and Directors - Allianz SE

Managers TitleAgeSince
Oliver Bäte CEO
 Chief Executive Officer 58 2007
Giulio Terzariol DFI
 Director of Finance/CFO 52 1997
Renate Wagner CMP
 Compliance Officer 49 2012
Members of the board TitleAgeSince
Michael Diekmann CHM
 Chairman 68 2002
Friedrich Eichiner BRD
 Director/Board Member 68 2016
Sophie Boissard BRD
 Director/Board Member 53 2017
ETFs positioned on Allianz SE

Name Weight AuM 1st Jan change Investor Rating
ISHARES STOXX EUROPE 600 INSURANCE UCITS ETF (DE) - EUR ETF iShares STOXX Europe 600 Insurance UCITS ETF (DE) - EUR
17.72% 251 M€ -.--%
ISHARES DIVDAX UCITS ETF (DE) - EUR ETF iShares DivDAX UCITS ETF (DE) - EUR
10.72% 489 M€ -.--%
LYXOR 1 DIVDAX UCITS ETF - EUR ETF Lyxor 1 DivDAX UCITS ETF - EUR
10.72% 54 M€ -.--% -
LYXOR DIVDAX (DR) UCITS ETF - EUR ETF Lyxor DivDAX (DR) UCITS ETF - EUR
10.72% 70 M€ -.--% -
DEKA GERMANY 30 UCITS ETF - EUR ETF Deka Germany 30 UCITS ETF - EUR
9.19% 5 M€ +5.32%
Quotes

Date Price Change Volume
23-11-13 220.70 -0.59% 341 809
23-11-10 222.00 -0.13% 1,893,083
23-11-09 222.30 +0.70% 812,078
23-11-08 220.75 +0.87% 698,449
23-11-07 218.85 -1.04% 796,867

Delayed Quote Xetra, November 13, 2023 at 08:04 am EST

Company Profile

Allianz SE is one of the world's largest insurance companies. The group also develops banking activity. Revenues break down by activity as follows: - life and health insurance (48.9%); - non-life insurance (45.6%); - asset management (5.3%): EUR 2,141 billion of assets managed at the end of 2022 (EUR 1,635 billion on behalf of third parties); - other (0.2%): banking and management for its own accounts.
Sector
Multiline Insurance & Brokers
Calendar
2024-02-23 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Allianz SE

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B-
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
17
Last Close Price
222.00EUR
Average target price
254.32EUR
Spread / Average Target
+14.56%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Multiline Insurance & Brokers

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
ALLIANZ SE Stock Allianz SE
+9.83% 92 667 M $
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES Stock Marsh & McLennan Companies
+21.13% 98 836 M $
CHUBB LIMITED Stock Chubb Limited
+0.83% 90 753 M $
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD Stock Zurich Insurance Group Ltd
-2.28% 69 843 M $
HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP (THE), INC. Stock Hartford Financial Services Group (The), Inc.
-2.45% 22 248 M $
TALANX AG Stock Talanx AG
+37.52% 16 373 M $
BB SEGURIDADE PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. Stock BB Seguridade Participações S.A.
-7.39% 12 679 M $
POWSZECHNY ZAKLAD UBEZPIECZE? SPÓLKA AKCYJNA Stock Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpiecze? Spólka Akcyjna
+29.22% 9 525 M $
ASSURANT, INC. Stock Assurant, Inc.
+30.39% 8 575 M $
ICICI LOMBARD GENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED Stock ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Limited
+9.89% 8 034 M $
Other Multiline Insurance & Brokers
