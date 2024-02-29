EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Allianz SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Allianz SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 07, 2024
Address: http://allianz.com/geschaeftsbericht

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 07, 2024
Address: http://allianz.com/annualreport

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 07, 2024
Address: http://allianz.com/geschaeftsbericht

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 07, 2024
Address: http://allianz.com/annualreport

