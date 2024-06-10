Allianz SE
Equities
ALV
DE0008404005
Multiline Insurance & Brokers
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|Pre-market 02:11:15 am
|261.5 EUR
|-0.91%
|260.6
|-0.33%
|08:05am
|ALLIANZ SE : Barclays reiterates its Neutral rating
|ZD
|06:51am
|Fitch Affirms Allianz Ratings on 'Very Strong' Company Profile
|MT
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|+8.08%
|110B
|+18.24%
|112B
|+10.83%
|104B
|+9.10%
|77.06B
|+25.47%
|29.83B
|+16.01%
|20.92B
|-2.85%
|12.21B
|+2.75%
|10.52B
|+7.00%
|10.41B
|+2.88%
|9.01B
- Stock Market
- Equities
- ALV Stock
- News Allianz SE
- ALLIANZ SE : Barclays reiterates its Neutral rating