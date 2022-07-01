Log in
Summary
ALV
DE0008404005
ALLIANZ SE
(ALV)
Add to my list
Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate
03:31 2022-07-01 am EDT
182.21
EUR
+0.05%
03:05a
ALLIANZ SE
: Barclays remains Neutral
MD
06/29
JetBlue Travel Products Extends Long-Term Relationship with Allianz Partners USA; Partnership With Allianz Offers JetBlue Customers Tailored Travel Insurance Products to Protect Their Flights and Vacation Packages
AQ
06/29
G7 endorses joint EIB and AllianzGI initiative financing climate projects in emerging economies
AQ
ALLIANZ SE : Barclays remains Neutral
07/01/2022 | 03:05am EDT
Ivan Bokhmat from Barclays retains his Neutral opinion on the stock.
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2022
All news about ALLIANZ SE
03:05a
ALLIANZ SE
: Barclays remains Neutral
MD
06/29
JetBlue Travel Products Extends Long-Term Relationship with Allianz Partners USA; Partn..
AQ
06/29
G7 endorses joint EIB and AllianzGI initiative financing climate projects in emerging e..
AQ
06/29
NASS, Malami Oppose Suit Seeking Increase of Judges' Salaries, Court Fixes Judgement Da..
AQ
06/28
Italian SPAC Revo Names Former Allianz Executive as COO
MT
06/28
ALLIANZ SE
: Release of a capital market information
EQ
06/27
ALLIANZ SE
: Berenberg maintains a Buy rating
MD
06/23
EUROPE
: Bridgewater's bearish bets on European stocks jump to $10.5 billion - Bloomberg N..
RE
06/23
AGF Asks Court to Dismiss Suit Seeking Upward Review of Judges' Salaries
AQ
06/23
Allianz Malaysia Names New Chairman
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ALLIANZ SE
03:05a
ALLIANZ SE
: Barclays remains Neutral
MD
06/27
ALLIANZ SE
: Berenberg maintains a Buy rating
MD
06/22
ALLIANZ SE
: DZ Bank keeps its Buy rating
MD
More recommendations
Financials
EUR
USD
Sales 2022
152 B
159 B
159 B
Net income 2022
7 912 M
8 271 M
8 271 M
Net Debt 2022
22 655 M
23 683 M
23 683 M
P/E ratio 2022
9,57x
Yield 2022
6,29%
Capitalization
73 726 M
77 071 M
77 071 M
EV / Sales 2022
0,63x
EV / Sales 2023
0,61x
Nbr of Employees
155 411
Free-Float
99,9%
More Financials
Chart ALLIANZ SE
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALLIANZ SE
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bearish
Bearish
Bearish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
18
Last Close Price
182,12 €
Average target price
252,07 €
Spread / Average Target
38,4%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Oliver Bäte
Chief Executive Officer
Giulio Terzariol
CFO, Head-Finance, Controlling & Risk
Michael Diekmann
Chairman-Supervisory Board
Barbara Karuth-Zelle
Chief Operating Officer
Renate Wagner
Head-Human Resources, Legal & Compliance
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
ALLIANZ SE
-12.29%
77 071
CHUBB LIMITED
1.69%
83 744
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES
-10.81%
78 045
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD
4.35%
64 480
BAJAJ FINSERV LIMITED
-32.28%
22 016
HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP (THE), INC.
-5.95%
21 518
More Results
