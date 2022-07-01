Log in
    ALV   DE0008404005

ALLIANZ SE

(ALV)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:31 2022-07-01 am EDT
182.21 EUR   +0.05%
ALLIANZ SE : Barclays remains Neutral

07/01/2022 | 03:05am EDT
Ivan Bokhmat from Barclays retains his Neutral opinion on the stock.


All news about ALLIANZ SE
03:05aALLIANZ SE : Barclays remains Neutral
MD
06/29JetBlue Travel Products Extends Long-Term Relationship with Allianz Partners USA; Partn..
AQ
06/29G7 endorses joint EIB and AllianzGI initiative financing climate projects in emerging e..
AQ
06/29NASS, Malami Oppose Suit Seeking Increase of Judges' Salaries, Court Fixes Judgement Da..
AQ
06/28Italian SPAC Revo Names Former Allianz Executive as COO
MT
06/28ALLIANZ SE : Release of a capital market information
EQ
06/27ALLIANZ SE : Berenberg maintains a Buy rating
MD
06/23EUROPE : Bridgewater's bearish bets on European stocks jump to $10.5 billion - Bloomberg N..
RE
06/23AGF Asks Court to Dismiss Suit Seeking Upward Review of Judges' Salaries
AQ
06/23Allianz Malaysia Names New Chairman
MT
Analyst Recommendations on ALLIANZ SE
Financials
Sales 2022 152 B 159 B 159 B
Net income 2022 7 912 M 8 271 M 8 271 M
Net Debt 2022 22 655 M 23 683 M 23 683 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,57x
Yield 2022 6,29%
Capitalization 73 726 M 77 071 M 77 071 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,63x
EV / Sales 2023 0,61x
Nbr of Employees 155 411
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart ALLIANZ SE
Allianz SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends ALLIANZ SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 182,12 €
Average target price 252,07 €
Spread / Average Target 38,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Oliver Bäte Chief Executive Officer
Giulio Terzariol CFO, Head-Finance, Controlling & Risk
Michael Diekmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Barbara Karuth-Zelle Chief Operating Officer
Renate Wagner Head-Human Resources, Legal & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALLIANZ SE-12.29%77 071
CHUBB LIMITED1.69%83 744
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES-10.81%78 045
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD4.35%64 480
BAJAJ FINSERV LIMITED-32.28%22 016
HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP (THE), INC.-5.95%21 518