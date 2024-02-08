Allianz SE
Equities
ALV
DE0008404005
Multiline Insurance & Brokers
|
Real-time Estimate
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|244.4 EUR
|-0.36%
|-1.35%
|+1.03%
|01:09pm
|ALLIANZ SE : Berenberg reiterates its Buy rating
|ZD
|Feb. 07
|Hannover Re again pushes through higher premiums - record profit with an aftertaste
|DP
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|+1.03%
|103 B $
|+9.24%
|100 B $
|+3.30%
|96 509 M $
|-0.80%
|74 034 M $
|+11.78%
|26 820 M $
|+4.18%
|18 671 M $
|+6.51%
|14 272 M $
|+1.31%
|10 591 M $
|-1.38%
|9 560 M $
|+14.13%
|9 638 M $
- Stock
- Equities
- Stock Allianz SE - Xetra
- News Allianz SE
- ALLIANZ SE : Berenberg reiterates its Buy rating