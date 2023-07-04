ALLIANZ SE : JP Morgan reiterates its Neutral rating
Today at 02:01 am
Share
Kamran Hossain from JP Morgan retains his Neutral opinion on the stock. The target price remains set at EUR 240.
Share
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser - 2023
|Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 02:11:50 2023-07-04 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|214.05 EUR
|+0.14%
|+2.17%
|+6.40%
|08:01am
|ALLIANZ SE : JP Morgan reiterates its Neutral rating
|MD
|07:09am
|Association of British Insurers Issues Guidance on Fighting Biodiversity Loss
|MT
|ALLIANZ SE : JP Morgan reiterates its Neutral rating
|MD
|Association of British Insurers Issues Guidance on Fighting Biodiversity Loss
|MT
|Berenberg leaves Allianz SE at 'Buy' - Target 309 euros
|DP
|ALLIANZ SE : Receives a Buy rating from Berenberg
|MD
|German Stocks Subdued Amid Persisting Manufacturing Slump
|MT
|Bond markets reckon a central bank policy error is on the cards
|RE
|R+V boss against compulsory comprehensive insurance for homeowners
|DP
|Allianz, Generali, Other Insurers Agree to Rescue Embattled Peer Eurovita
|MT
|Airline tickets remain expensive due to scarce capacity
|DP
|Italy's top insurers, banks strike Eurovita rescue deal
|RE
|Generali joins operation to protect Eurovita policyholders
|AN
|35 years of the Dax: showcase for the German economy
|DP
|Allianz: Pimco has difficulty attracting new funds
|MT
|Allianz Boss Sees Real Estate, Private Credit as Growth Areas Amid 'Shaky' Pimco Flows
|MT
|Association: Recent summer storms cost insurers 740 million euros
|DP
|Evotec receives milestone payment from Bayer for start of study
|DP
|R+V boss: reform of private pension provision should be brought forward
|DP
|Allianz Group Announces Management Changes
|CI
|Study: More avoidable deaths in the north-east than in the south-west
|DP
|ALLIANZ SE : Receives a Buy rating from Berenberg
|MD
|Fitch Maintains Allianz Ratings on Strong Business Profile, Continued Underlying Profitability
|MT
|London's Excel Centre wins insurance ruling on COVID-19 losses
|RE
|CORRECT (Jun 15): Brunner Investment non-exec buys GBP80,000 in shares
|AN
|Yen struggles before BOJ decision; hawkish ECB, soft US data dent dollar
|RE
|Brunner Inv Trust non-exec director buys GBP800,000 of shares
|AN
|Date
|Price
|Change
|Volume
|2023-07-04
|213.75 €
|+0.14%
|781 369
|2023-07-03
|213.75 €
|+0.26%
|781,369
|2023-06-30
|213.20 €
|+1.02%
|1,240,090
|2023-06-29
|211.05 €
|-0.28%
|474,146
|2023-06-28
|211.65 €
|+0.17%
|575,057
Delayed Quote Xetra - 11:35:10 2023-07-03 am EDTMore quotes
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+6.40%
|92 927 M $
|+12.05%
|91 731 M $
|-12.83%
|76 583 M $
|-3.59%
|70 186 M $
|+4.73%
|29 943 M $
|-3.59%
|23 372 M $
|-4.66%
|22 430 M $
|+18.68%
|14 542 M $
|-6.53%
|13 154 M $
|+12.17%
|8 438 M $