    ALV   DE0008404005

ALLIANZ SE

(ALV)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04:45:37 2023-02-20 am EST
217.53 EUR   +0.27%
04:36aALLIANZ SE : Buy rating from Deutsche Bank
MD
04:08aAllianz Group announces revenue of GBP5.6bn in UK
AQ
04:07aALLIANZ SE : Receives a Buy rating from DZ Bank
MD
ALLIANZ SE : Receives a Buy rating from DZ Bank

02/20/2023 | 04:07am EST
DZ Bank analyst Thorsten Wenzel maintains his Buy rating on the stock.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2023
All news about ALLIANZ SE
04:36aALLIANZ SE : Buy rating from Deutsche Bank
MD
04:08aAllianz Group announces revenue of GBP5.6bn in UK
AQ
04:07aALLIANZ SE : Receives a Buy rating from DZ Bank
MD
03:03aBerenberg raises target for Allianz to 309 euros - 'Buy'.
DP
02:53aALLIANZ SE : Berenberg remains its Buy rating
MD
02:20aALLIANZ SE : Goldman Sachs remains its Buy rating
MD
12:16aNews Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
02/19Ukraine war expected to cost Germany 160 billion euros by year-end
RE
02/17In comeback, Commerzbank to join Germany's DAX blue-chip index
RE
02/17European Equities Retreat Friday Amid Caution on Rate Hikes
MT
Financials
Sales 2022 152 B 162 B 162 B
Net income 2022 7 118 M 7 590 M 7 590 M
Net Debt 2022 24 610 M 26 242 M 26 242 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,4x
Yield 2022 5,27%
Capitalization 87 178 M 92 960 M 92 960 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,73x
EV / Sales 2023 0,71x
Nbr of Employees 155 411
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart ALLIANZ SE
Allianz SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends ALLIANZ SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 216,95 €
Average target price 245,43 €
Spread / Average Target 13,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Oliver Bäte Chief Executive Officer
Giulio Terzariol CFO, Head-Finance, Controlling & Risk
Michael Diekmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Barbara Karuth-Zelle Chief Operating Officer
Renate Wagner Head-Human Resources, Legal & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALLIANZ SE7.99%92 960
CHUBB LIMITED-4.53%87 318
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES0.58%82 316
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD-0.41%70 048
BAJAJ FINSERV LTD.-8.64%27 213
HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP (THE), INC.3.46%24 720