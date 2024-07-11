MÜNSTER (dpa-AFX) - Many accidents involving cyclists could be avoided, according to the German Insurers Accident Research Association (UDV). "Our analysis of selected accident sites shows that there is often no dedicated cycle path, there are visual obstructions in two out of three places and cars are allowed to drive more than 70 kilometers per hour at every second accident intersection," said Karen Zeidler, head of accident research at the presentation of a study in Münster.

She calls for separate and well-developed cycle paths when roads are built. At dangerous junctions, the right of way should be removed to protect cyclists.

The researchers analyzed 10,000 serious cycling accidents on rural roads in nine federal states. The main accident blackspots are intersections, where a good two thirds (68 percent) of serious accidents occur. On average, four cyclists die and 50 are seriously injured every week./lic/DP/men