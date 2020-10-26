Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Allianz SE    ALV   DE0008404005

ALLIANZ SE

(ALV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Allianz : 26.10.2020 – Allianz to invest in Portuguese gas distributor Galp Gás Natural Distribuição (nur Englisch)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/26/2020 | 05:20am EDT

Galp Gás Natural Distribuição is Portugal´s largest natural gas distribution network / Network with 13,000 km is serving c.1.1mn households

Today, Allianz Capital Partners on behalf of Allianz insurance companies ('Allianz') and the Allianz European Infrastructure Fund has signed an agreement to purchase from Galp Energía S.A. ('Galp') a 75% stake in Galp Gás Natural Distribuição ('GGND').

GGND is a regulated distribution network with a length of over 13,000 km that is serving c.1.1 million households, including the country´s capital of Lisbon. GGND´s network is one of the most modern distribution networks in Europe.

Almost 95% of GGND´s network consists of low-pressure polyethylene ('PE') pipes, which can be utilized for distribution of hydrogen, synthetic natural gas or biomethane. Furthermore, these PE pipes provide for an extended service life as well as lower maintenance costs and leakage rates.

Christian Fingerle, Chief Investment Officer at ACP says: 'We are pleased to be investing in GGND, which is our first direct infrastructure investment in Portugal. We look forward to supporting jointly with GGND and our partners this critical infrastructure which contributes to the decarbonization plan of the Portuguese economy and can become an important enabler for the energy transition towards renewable gases while delivering long-term, risk adjusted returns for our insurance customers and investors.'

The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and is expected to close in Q1 2021.

Photo © galp

Disclaimer

Allianz SE published this content on 26 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2020 09:19:05 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about ALLIANZ SE
05:25aALLIANZ : to invest in Portuguese gas distributor Galp Gás Natural Distribuição
PU
05:20aALLIANZ : 26.10.2020 – Allianz to invest in Portuguese gas distributor Gal..
PU
10/22GLENCORE SEES LOGIC IN KEEPING COAL, : Russell
RE
10/21Sweeter offer for Atlantia unit could derail spin-off, proxy advisers say
RE
10/21ALLIANZ : retains No 1 insurance brand ranking
AQ
10/20Atlantia gives CDP-consortium until Oct. 27 to improve Autostrade bid
RE
10/20ALLIANZ : Rights Commission Submits List of 35 Members of Disbanded SARS to AGF,..
AQ
10/20ALLIANZ : NHRC Calls for Prosecution of 35 Indicted Police Officers By AGF
AQ
10/20ALLIANZ : AGF Receives List of 35 SARS Operatives Okayed for Dismissal, Trial
AQ
10/20ALLIANZ : NHRC Seeks Prosecution of 35 Disbanded SARS Officers
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 142 B 168 B 168 B
Net income 2020 6 277 M 7 428 M 7 428 M
Net Debt 2020 22 181 M 26 247 M 26 247 M
P/E ratio 2020 10,6x
Yield 2020 5,90%
Capitalization 67 280 M 79 640 M 79 611 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,63x
EV / Sales 2021 0,61x
Nbr of Employees 147 268
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart ALLIANZ SE
Duration : Period :
Allianz SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALLIANZ SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 206,48 €
Last Close Price 163,42 €
Spread / Highest target 57,9%
Spread / Average Target 26,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Oliver Bäte Chief Executive Officer
Michael Diekmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christof Mascher Chief Operating Officer
Giulio Terzariol CFO, Head-Finance, Controlling & Risk
Gabriele Burkhardt-Berg Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALLIANZ SE-25.17%79 640
CHUBB LIMITED-17.11%58 235
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES2.06%57 592
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD-20.65%51 795
HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP (THE), INC.-33.17%14 546
BAJAJ FINSERV-37.92%12 571
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group