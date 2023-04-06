Advanced search
Allianz : Apr 05, 2023 People Fact Book 2022 Download the reports

04/06/2023 | 07:44am EDT
Allianz

People Fact Book 2022

We care for tomorrow

Workforce

Health &

Reward &

Talent Acquisition &

2 Allianz SE People Fact Book 2022

Overview

& DE&I

Well-being

AllianzU

Performance, GM

Talent Management

Employee

Engagement Appendix

Foreword

Dear colleagues,

2022 has been a profound year with many new challenges. We were barely over the hurdle of the COVID-19 crisis when the invasion of the Ukraine left the world breathless. Through the energy crisis and increasing inflation we have been faced with a whole new set of challenges. Thus, I was all the more impressed and prouder that we as Allianz were once again able to hold our own very well - thanks to the engagement and resilience of our people all over the globe.

Our business strategy continues to deliver and with it our People and Culture strategy, providing us with the confidence to secure the future of our customers.

Two out of the three main indices of our Allianz Annual Engagement Survey (AES) reached record highs in Allianz Group history, namely the IMIX score, an indicator of company culture, and the WWI+ score, a comprehensive measure of work-related stress at Allianz. Our third index EEI remained stable - a great indicator that our business and People and Culture strategy showing impact and our people appreciating it!

With our Engagement Matters program which we launched in 2022, we translate the feedback from our people and beyond into how we care every day, explicitly by providing engagement opportunities and advancements across the company within five key pillars: Health & Well-being; Strategy & Top Management; Jobs, Processes, Innovation & Change; Learning & Development; Recognition & Reward. Together, "We care for tomorrow" - for ourselves, our colleagues, our company, customers, and society! We started to increase our focus on strengthening mental health and well-being of our people in uncertain times, e.g., through a series of inclusive events, webinars, podcasts, and promotion of peer support programs such as the Mental Health First Aiders network in Allianz Australia. Because health always starts with oneself!

I am firmly convinced that hybrid is here to stay and that it is a fantastic opportunity to further learn and explore. I am enormously proud that in 2022, we started test fields for combined mobile work with working in the office, e.g., at Allianz in Germany and Allianz SE. With this, we learn how to best support our people to navigate through the new normal and how to further strengthen the capability of all our people. Hence, flexibility as a key part of our Employer Value Proposition will advance our market position and attract, retain, and engage top talents in 2023 and the years to come. While always keeping the needs of the business in mind and fostering a culture of diversity, inclusion, and innovation that spans five generations, we give our teams and everyone as much flexibility as possible. At the same time, we focused more on reconnecting in our offices and we will continue to do so. Because I truly believe that our Allianz culture is best lived when we come together, engage together, and deliver together.

I am very proud that this year again in the market, we were awarded with prestigious rankings and ratings: Allianz has been ranked number 1 again in Insurance in the Refinitiv Global D&I Index 2022 and is listed in Bloomberg's Gender-Equality Index for the 7th consecutive year. I am also very proud that we further enhanced our Great Place To Work® ambition, with 15 certified operating entities worldwide in 2022, and that our Allianz insurance entities are globally EDGE Assess certified. Furthermore, we came in first with "Equal Pay" in the category HR Tech & Digital of the renowned Deutscher Personalwirtschaftspreis and won the HR Excellence Award in the category Analytics & Technology; Allianz is number 1 in the German Diversity Index, improving from last year's strong 2nd place.

We care for tomorrow and our people make the difference every day. More insights on our achievements can be found in our 2022 People Fact Book. I hope you will enjoy the read.

Bettina Dietsche

Chief People and Culture Officer at Allianz

Workforce

Health &

Reward &

Talent Acquisition &

Employee

3 Allianz SE People Fact Book 2022

Overview

& DE&I

Well-being

AllianzU

Performance, GM

Talent Management

Engagement

Appendix

Content

01 Overview

4

Financial performance

5

Employees

6

Figures at a glance

7

Headcount by country

8

02 Workforce Representation & Diversity,

Equity and Inclusion (DE&I)

9

Key facts, focus, and outlook for 2023

10

Key figures

11

03

Health & Well-being

20

Key facts, focus, and outlook for 2023

21

Key figures

22

04

AllianzU

26

Key facts, focus, and outlook for 2023

27

Key figures

28

05

Reward & Performance, Global Mobility

32

Key facts, focus, and outlook for 2023

33

Key figures

34

06

Talent Acquisition & Talent Management

37

Key facts, focus, and outlook for 2023

38

Key figures

39

07

Employee Engagement

44

Great Place to Work certifications

45

Key facts, focus, and outlook for 2023

46

Key figures

47

08

Appendix

54

Glossary

55

Disclaimer

57

WE SECURE YOUR FUTURE

014 Allianz SE People Fact Book 2022

Overview

With around 159,000 employees worldwide, the Allianz Group serves 122mn private and corporate customers1 in more than 70 countries. Allianz is one of the world's largest insurance companies and asset managers, has a strong international presence and is the market leader in the German financial services industry.

  1. Including non-consolidated entities with Allianz customers.
  2. Contracted headcount working at consolidated Allianz Group companies. Thereof, 154,023 employees are working in companies fully covered under global HR reporting standard. Hence, personnel statistics in this report are based on 154,023 employees unless stated otherwise.

Workforce

Health &

Reward &

Talent Acquisition &

Employee

Overview

& DE&I

Well-being

AllianzU

Performance, GM

Talent Management

Engagement

Appendix

Building confidence in tomorrow starts with creating an environment where our 159,000 employees can work and be at their best. Our People Factbook 2022 highlights how we bring this to life through diversity, equity and inclusion, physical and mental health and wellbeing, continuous and lifelong learning, personal development and engagement.

Renate Wagner

Member of the Allianz SE Board of

Management and Chairperson of the

Global Inclusion Council

Highlights

159,2532

52% ↑

employees

women

152.7 ↑

14.2 ↑

revenues (bn EUR)

operating profit (bn EUR)

Workforce

Health &

Reward &

Talent Acquisition &

Employee

5 Allianz SE People Fact Book 2022

Overview

& DE&I

Well-being

AllianzU

Performance, GM

Talent Management

Engagement

Appendix

Allianz reports record operating profit for 2022

As of December 31, 2022

Total number of employees1

159,253

48% 52%

men women

2021

EUR 152.7bn revenues

+2.8%

EUR 14.2bn operating profit

+5.7%

EUR 6.7bn net income attributable to shareholders

+1.9%

201% Solvency II capitalization ratio2

-8%p

EUR 11.40 dividend per share proposal

+5.6%

  1. Contracted headcount working at consolidated Allianz Group companies.
  2. Risk capital figures are group diversified at 99.5% confidence level. Including the application of transitional measures for technical provisions, the Solvency II capitalization ratio is 230% as of December 31, 2022.

Disclaimer

Allianz SE published this content on 05 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2023
