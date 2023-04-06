Allianz : Apr 05, 2023 People Fact Book 2022 Download the reports

Foreword

Dear colleagues,

2022 has been a profound year with many new challenges. We were barely over the hurdle of the COVID-19 crisis when the invasion of the Ukraine left the world breathless. Through the energy crisis and increasing inflation we have been faced with a whole new set of challenges. Thus, I was all the more impressed and prouder that we as Allianz were once again able to hold our own very well - thanks to the engagement and resilience of our people all over the globe.

Our business strategy continues to deliver and with it our People and Culture strategy, providing us with the confidence to secure the future of our customers.

Two out of the three main indices of our Allianz Annual Engagement Survey (AES) reached record highs in Allianz Group history, namely the IMIX score, an indicator of company culture, and the WWI+ score, a comprehensive measure of work-related stress at Allianz. Our third index EEI remained stable - a great indicator that our business and People and Culture strategy showing impact and our people appreciating it!

With our Engagement Matters program which we launched in 2022, we translate the feedback from our people and beyond into how we care every day, explicitly by providing engagement opportunities and advancements across the company within five key pillars: Health & Well-being; Strategy & Top Management; Jobs, Processes, Innovation & Change; Learning & Development; Recognition & Reward. Together, "We care for tomorrow" - for ourselves, our colleagues, our company, customers, and society! We started to increase our focus on strengthening mental health and well-being of our people in uncertain times, e.g., through a series of inclusive events, webinars, podcasts, and promotion of peer support programs such as the Mental Health First Aiders network in Allianz Australia. Because health always starts with oneself!