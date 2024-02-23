By Helena Smolak

Allianz said fourth-quarter profit nearly doubled after a strong performance in its life-health segment and launched a new share buyback while hiking its dividend payout.

The German insurer said Friday that net profit in the three months to the end of December was 2.15 billion euros ($2.33 billion) compared with EUR1.1 billion in the same period last year.

The Munich-based company launched a share-buyback program of up to EUR1 billion and declared a dividend of EUR13.80 a share, up from EUR11.40 a year earlier.

Operating profit rose 17% to EUR3.77 billion in the quarter, driven by a strong performance at its life-health business, where operating profit rose 29%, and supported by increased profitability in all other business segments, Allianz said. Total business volume for the quarter rose 7.8% to EUR39.6 billion.

The results were slightly below expectations of net profit of EUR2.17 billion, but beat operating profit estimates of EUR3.67 billion, according to an analysts' consensus provided by the company.

Europe's largest insurer's fourth-quarter property-casualty combined ratio improved to 94.9% from 94.3%. Its combined ratio for its property-casualty segment beat consensus expectations at 93.9%.

The company said it would now target an operating profit for 2024 at EUR14.8 billion, plus or minus EUR1 billion.

