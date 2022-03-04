Log in
    ALV   DE0008404005

ALLIANZ SE

(ALV)
188.03 EUR   -4.10%
Allianz CEO total 2021 payout up 9% despite funds debacle

03/04/2022 | 05:10am EST
FILE PHOTO: The logo of insurer Allianz SE is seen on the company building in Puteaux at the financial and business district of La Defense near Paris

FRANKFURT (Reuters) -Allianz Chief Executive Oliver Baete earned 9% more in 2021 despite losses in a multibillion-dollar trading debacle at the German insurer's funds arm.

The CEO's total payout was 6.961 million euros ($7.67 million) in 2021, up from 6.391 million euros in 2020, according to the company's annual report published on Friday.

Baete last month promised a "significant impact" on compensation for himself and all board members for the past year following investor losses in its $15 billion Structured Alpha funds.

The insurer, with 2.6 trillion euros of assets under management, earned the lowest net profit last year since 2013 after it booked a 3.7-billion-euro charge to deal with litigation and U.S. regulator investigations into the funds' demise.

Baete would have earned significantly more in 2021 had it not been for Structured Alpha due to strong operating profit at the company.

Overall, the matter had "negative implications for the bonus of the entire Board of Management," Allianz said in its report.

It could also affect the board's long-term incentive payouts in the future, it said.

($1 = 0.9076 euros)

(Reporting by Tom Sims and Alexander HuebnerEditing by Miranda Murray)


© Reuters 2022
