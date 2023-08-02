Allianz SE is one of the world's largest insurance companies. The group also develops banking activity. Revenues break down by activity as follows: - life and health insurance (48.9%); - non-life insurance (45.6%); - asset management (5.3%): EUR 2,141 billion of assets managed at the end of 2022 (EUR 1,635 billion on behalf of third parties); - other (0.2%): banking and management for its own accounts.