ALLIANZ SE

ALLIANZ SE

(ALV)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 11/06 03:08:26 am
169.64 EUR   +1.62%
ALLIANZ : Cuts Buyback Program Amid Pandemic Uncertainty -- Update
DJ
ALLIANZ SE : Jefferies sticks Neutral
MD
ALLIANZ : reports unexpected 6% rise in third-quarter profit
RE
Allianz : Cuts Buyback Program Amid Pandemic Uncertainty -- Update

11/06/2020 | 02:48am EST

--Allianz has discontinued its 2020 share buyback program, citing economic uncertainties

--The outstanding part of the program, totaling $887.3 million, won't be executed

--The coronavirus hurt earnings in the first nine months of the year, though net profit in the third quarter rose on-year

By Cecilia Butini

Allianz SE said Friday that it decided to discontinue the 2020 share buyback program it previously suspended in light of the economic uncertainties brought about by the coronavirus pandemic.

The German insurer said it won't execute the outstanding part of the program, which amounts to 750 millionw euros ($887.3 million).

Allianz attributed a decline in operating profit in the first nine months of the year to a EUR1.3 billion hit from the coronavirus pandemic, it said. Operating profit for the first nine months dropped to EUR7.78 billion from EUR9.10 billion the year prior.

The property-casualty segment was particularly hurt by the coronavirus pandemic through the first nine months of the year, Allianz said. Operating profit in the segment declined 17% in the period compared with the previous year, as the underwriting result was heavily affected by the pandemic.

Allianz's life and health insurance segment was also affected by the pandemic as the present value of new business premiums declined in the third quarter, especially in the U.S. and in Germany, the company said.

In the third quarter, however, the company's net profit increased due to a higher non-operating investment result, which was then partly offset by higher restructuring and integration expenses and by lower operating profit, the company said.

Allianz posted net profit of EUR2.06 billion for the third quarter compared with EUR1.95 billion the year before. Operating profit fell slightly in the quarter to EUR2.91 billion, from EUR2.98 billion a year prior, while revenue fell to EUR31.4 billion from EUR33.4 billion.

The insurer's solvency II ratio--which represents capital strength--was 192% at end of the third quarter.

Write to Cecilia Butini at cecilia.butini@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-06-20 0248ET


Financials
Sales 2020 139 B 165 B 165 B
Net income 2020 6 322 M 7 479 M 7 479 M
Net Debt 2020 22 181 M 26 240 M 26 240 M
P/E ratio 2020 10,8x
Yield 2020 5,78%
Capitalization 68 729 M 81 307 M 81 304 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,65x
EV / Sales 2021 0,62x
Nbr of Employees 147 268
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart ALLIANZ SE
Duration : Period :
Allianz SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALLIANZ SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 205,34 €
Last Close Price 166,94 €
Spread / Highest target 54,5%
Spread / Average Target 23,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -34,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Oliver Bäte Chief Executive Officer
Michael Diekmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christof Mascher Chief Operating Officer
Giulio Terzariol CFO, Head-Finance, Controlling & Risk
Gabriele Burkhardt-Berg Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALLIANZ SE-23.56%81 307
CHUBB LIMITED-12.16%60 003
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES-2.70%55 284
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD-19.14%52 444
HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP (THE), INC.-34.28%13 692
BAJAJ FINSERV-38.13%12 437
