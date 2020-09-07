Allianz : Don't stop us paying dividends, European insurers tell regulators

LONDON, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Global regulators should not ban
insurers from paying dividends as a result of COVID-19 and
should give firms more time to report their capital positions,
European insurers said on Monday.
The pandemic will likely lead to between $50 and $100
billion in losses for insurers, the Insurance Europe trade body
said in response to a consultation by the International
Association of Insurance Supervisors (IAIS) on the impact of the
pandemic.
"A certain level of supervisory flexibility is ... crucial
to enable insurers to adapt their products and services to new
market realities," Insurance Europe said.
Insurers also have a responsibility to their shareholders
and "supervisors should refrain from imposing country or
regional blanket bans on dividends," it added.
The EU's European Insurance and Occupational Pensions
Authority (EIOPA) has told insurers it was "prudent" to suspend
dividends as a result of the crisis.
The Bank of England has also told UK insurers to think hard
before paying dividends given the uncertainties associated with
COVID.
However, major insurers such as Allianz have
continued to pay them. German financial regulator BaFin has also
said a general payout ban is not necessary.
Insurers also need more time for financial reporting as they
grapple with paying claims and developing new products,
Insurance Europe said.
Insurers are facing legal action in several countries after
they have said business interruption policies did not cover the
pandemic. This had caused "reputational damage", Insurance
Europe said.
The Solvency II EU capital rules for insurers exaggerate
short-term market moves and "failed to provide sufficient
protection for some insurers and created exaggerated changes in
the solvency position of others" in the virus-triggered sell-off
in March, Insurance Europe said.
However, insurers' capital positions remained well above
regulatory minimum levels, it added.
