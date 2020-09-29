Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Allianz SE    ALV   DE0008404005

ALLIANZ SE

(ALV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Allianz : EU assesses Atlantia complaint against Italy in motorway row-letter

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/29/2020 | 02:26pm EDT

The European Commission is examining issues raised by Atlantia in a complaint against the Italian government over a long-running dispute about the group's motorway business Autostrade per l'Italia, Brussels said in a letter to Atlantia executives.

Earlier this month, Atlantia asked the Commission to intervene in the dispute over its motorway concession, accusing the Italian government of breaching EU law.

The Commission said in the letter, seen by Reuters, it was assessing the appropriate follow-up and was ready to meet Atlantia's top executives to share additional information regarding the complaint.

The EU Commission department involved was not immediately available for comment.

Rome has been threatening to strip Atlantia's motorway business of its concession since August 2018 when a motorway bridge operated by Autostrade collapsed in Genoa, killing 43 people.

The dispute appeared to have been resolved on July 14 when the government approved a plan for Atlantia to pull out of the Autostrade business to make room for state lender CDP.

But that plan is at risk of unravelling because of disagreements over its impact on minority shareholders in both Atlantia and Autostrade and the role of the state in the negotiation with CDP.

People close to the matter said Italy wants Atlantia to sign a formal commitment to sell Autostrade to CDP as a pre-condition for the government cancelling a procedure it had initiated to revoke Autostrade's concession.

Economist Stefano Micossi, who is also the director general of the association of Italian joint stock companies, said what was happening in Italy in terms of public intervention in large companies like Alitalia and steelmaker ILVA was a major concern in terms of the principles of a market economy.

"The Atlantia affair is becoming an extreme case," he said.

An Atlantia board meeting was underway on Tuesday to respond to an ultimatum from the government on Autostrade.

Rome is ready to revoke the toll road concession if Atlantia fails to agree on a deal with the state by Wednesday, a government source said on Sunday.

(Reporting by Stefano Bernabei; writing by Francesca Landini; editing by Stephen Jewkes and Jane Merriman)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALLIANZ SE -1.17% 164.88 Delayed Quote.-23.61%
ATLANTIA SPA 1.83% 13.61 Delayed Quote.-35.71%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about ALLIANZ SE
07:26pALLIANZ : EU assesses Atlantia complaint against Italy in motorway row-letter
RE
03:40pALLIANZ : East Africa's Jubilee Insurance and Allianz forge strategic partnershi..
PU
09:06aALLIANZ : 36 Governors Sue Govt, Demand Funding of States' Courts
AQ
09/28ALLIANZ : U.S. pension funds sue Allianz after $4 billion in coronavirus losses
RE
09/28ALLIANZ : U.S. pension funds sue Allianz after $4 bln in coronavirus losses
RE
09/28ALLIANZ SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
09/28UK Insurer LV= confirms deal discussions
RE
09/28Focus shifts to Commerzbank's strategy after CEO named
RE
09/27Focus shifts to Commerzbank's strategy after CEO named
RE
09/27Focus shifts to Commerzbank's strategy after CEO named
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 142 B 167 B 167 B
Net income 2020 6 235 M 7 318 M 7 318 M
Net Debt 2020 22 181 M 26 033 M 26 033 M
P/E ratio 2020 10,9x
Yield 2020 5,84%
Capitalization 68 688 M 80 638 M 80 615 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,64x
EV / Sales 2021 0,62x
Nbr of Employees 147 268
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart ALLIANZ SE
Duration : Period :
Allianz SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALLIANZ SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 208,98 €
Last Close Price 166,84 €
Spread / Highest target 54,6%
Spread / Average Target 25,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,89%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Oliver Bäte Chief Executive Officer
Michael Diekmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christof Mascher Chief Operating Officer
Giulio Terzariol CFO, Head-Finance, Controlling & Risk
Gabriele Burkhardt-Berg Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALLIANZ SE-23.61%80 055
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES2.81%58 018
CHUBB LIMITED-24.86%52 796
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD-17.80%52 495
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC-46.17%23 801
HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP (THE), INC.-39.31%13 210
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group