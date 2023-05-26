Allianz : Exchange offer / Tender offer

Purchase Price

The Company will pay, for Notes tendered in the Offer and accepted for purchase by the Company pursuant to the Offer, a cash purchase price equal to 100 per cent. of the principal amount of the Notes (the "Purchase Price").

Accrued Interest

In addition to the Purchase Price, the Company will also pay Accrued Interest in respect of Notes accepted for purchase pursuant to the Offer, if any, on the Settlement Date.

New Financing Condition

The Company announced on 26 May 2023 its intention to issue a new series of euro-denominated dated subordinated fixed to floating rate notes (the "New Notes"), subject to market conditions. Whether the Company will accept for purchase any Notes validly tendered in the Offer and complete the Offer is subject (unless such condition is waived by the Company in its sole and absolute discretion), without limitation, to the successful completion (in the sole determination of the Company) of the issue of the New Notes (the "New Financing Condition").

The Company is not under any obligation to accept for purchase any Notes tendered pursuant to the Offer. The acceptance for purchase by the Company of Notes tendered pursuant to the Offer is at the sole discretion of the Company and tenders may be rejected by the Company for any reason.

Allocation of the New Notes

The Company will, in connection with the allocation of the New Notes, consider among other factors whether or not the relevant investor seeking an allocation of the New Notes has, prior to such allocation, validly tendered or given a firm intention to the Company or the Dealer Managers that it intends to tender Notes pursuant to the Offer and, if so, the aggregate principal amount of Notes tendered or intended to be tendered by such investor. Therefore, a Noteholder who wishes to subscribe for New Notes in addition to tendering its Notes for purchase pursuant to the Offer may be eligible to receive, at the sole and absolute discretion of the Company, priority in the allocation of the New Notes, subject to the issue of the New Notes and such Noteholder also making a separate application for the purchase of such New Notes to the Dealer Managers (in their capacity as joint bookrunners of the issue of the New Notes) or to any other manager of the issue of the New Notes in accordance with the standard new issue procedures of such manager. However, the Company is not obliged to allocate the New Notes to a Noteholder who has validly tendered or indicated a firm intention to tender Notes pursuant to the Offer and, if New Notes are allocated, the principal amount thereof may be less or more than the principal amount of Notes tendered by such holder and accepted by the Company pursuant to the Offer. Any such allocation will also, among other factors, take into account the specified denomination of the New Notes (being EUR 100,000).

All allocations of the New Notes, while being considered by the Company as set out above, will be made in accordance with customary new issue allocation processes and procedures. In the event that a Noteholder validly tenders Notes pursuant to the Offer, such Notes will remain subject to such tender and to the conditions of the Offer as set out in the Tender Offer Memorandum, irrespective of whether that Noteholder receives all, part or none of any allocation of New Notes for which it has applied.

Noteholders should note that the pricing and allocation of the New Notes are expected to take place prior to the Expiration Deadline and each Noteholder therefore should provide, as soon as practicable, to the Company or any Dealer Manager any indications of a firm intention to tender Notes for purchase pursuant to the Offer and the quantum of Notes that it intends to tender if it wishes to be eligible to receive such priority in the allocation of the New Notes on the terms and subject to the conditions set out in the Tender Offer Memorandum.

Tender Instructions

In order to participate in, and be eligible to receive the Purchase Price and the payment of Accrued Interest pursuant to the Offer, Noteholders must validly tender their Notes for purchase by delivering, or arranging to have delivered on their behalf, a valid Tender Instruction that is received by the Tender Agent by 5.00 p.m. (CEST) on 5 June 2023, unless extended, re- opened, amended and/or terminated as provided in the Tender Offer Memorandum (the "Expiration Deadline").