Allianz SE
Equities
ALV
DE0008404005
Multiline Insurance & Brokers
|
Real-time Estimate
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|247.3 EUR
|-3.07%
|0.00%
|+2.13%
|11:28am
|ALLIANZ : Good 2023 figures and dividend policy upgrade
|10:56am
|STOXX 600 inches up as StanChart shines; ECB comments on tap
|RE
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|+2.11%
|108 B $
|+13.03%
|104 B $
|+7.81%
|100 B $
|+5.03%
|76 176 M $
|+17.59%
|28 214 M $
|+3.25%
|18 658 M $
|-0.86%
|13 339 M $
|+6.07%
|10 747 M $
|+15.43%
|9 783 M $
|+0.09%
|9 749 M $
- Stock
- Equities
- Stock Allianz SE - Xetra
- News Allianz SE
- Allianz: Good 2023 figures and dividend policy upgrade