Allianz SE

Equities

ALV

DE0008404005

Multiline Insurance & Brokers

Real-time Estimate Tradegate
Other stock markets
 05:36:14 2024-02-23 am EST 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
247.3 EUR -3.07% Intraday chart for Allianz SE 0.00% +2.13%
11:28am ALLIANZ : Good 2023 figures and dividend policy upgrade Alphavalue
10:56am STOXX 600 inches up as StanChart shines; ECB comments on tap RE
Latest news about Allianz SE

ALLIANZ : Good 2023 figures and dividend policy upgrade Alphavalue
STOXX 600 inches up as StanChart shines; ECB comments on tap RE
ALLIANZ SE : Deutsche Bank gives a Buy rating ZD
Correction to Allianz Article DJ
Allianz: share buybacks and dividend increase CF
STOXX 600 inches up as BASF, StanChart shine; ECB comments due RE
ALLIANZ SE : Receives a Buy rating from JP Morgan ZD
Coca-Cola Europacific completes Philippines buy AN
Allianz Boosts Shareholder Returns After Profit Nearly Doubles DJ
Allianz Posts Higher FY23 Net Income, Total Business Volume MT
Allianz to Invest $300 Million in Wealth Manager AlTi Tiedemann Global MT
Allianz nearly doubles Q4 net profit, helped by health and life business RE
Allianz's shrinking $63 bln property portfolio becomes less German RE
Allianz Plans EUR1 Billion Buyback, Boosts FY23 Dividend MT
EMEA Morning Briefing : Global AI-Driven Rally May Push Shares Higher DJ
ALLIANZ SE : JP Morgan reaffirms its Buy rating ZD
Allianz boosts dividends, announces share buyback RE
Allianz SE announces an Equity Buyback for ?1,000 million worth of its shares. CI
Malaysian Stocks Extend Losses; RCE Capital Shares Drop Nearly 9% MT
WPP looks for AI boost after profit plummets in tough 2023 AN
No compulsory motor vehicle insurance for ride-on lawn mowers DP
Allianz SE authorizes a Buyback Plan. CI
First Sponsor Utilizes Nearly SG$218 Million Raised from Exercise of Warrants MT
ALLIANZ SE : Receives a Buy rating from Berenberg ZD
CAC40: erases losses, ends in perfect balance CF

Company Profile

Allianz SE is one of the world's largest insurance companies. The group also develops banking activity. Revenues break down by activity as follows: - life and health insurance (48.9%); - non-life insurance (45.6%); - asset management (5.3%): EUR 2,141 billion of assets managed at the end of 2022 (EUR 1,635 billion on behalf of third parties); - other (0.2%): banking and management for its own accounts.
Sector
Multiline Insurance & Brokers
Calendar
01:00am - Q4 2023 Earnings Release
Related indices
EURO STOXX 50 , STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR) , DAX
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Allianz SE

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
B-
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
17
Last Close Price
255.1 EUR
Average target price
267.6 EUR
Spread / Average Target
+4.91%
