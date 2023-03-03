Allianz : Mar 03, 2023 Sustainability Report 2022 Download the report

Our role in this transformation is a natural one, guided by our purpose. Allianz has been securing the future of our customers since our founding in 1890. We've learned from our history but are motivated by the challenges and opportunities of today and our future potential. Our ambition is to grow and prosper for generations to come. And our growth depends on the growth of sustainable economies

First, let's be clear what we mean by sustainability. We define a 'sustainable society' as one in which all members meet their own needs without compromising the ability of future generations to meet their coming needs. Sustainability means leveraging and protecting our natural, social, and economic resources in a way

What we mean by 'sustainability'

Our purpose - 'We secure your future' informs all our decisions every day and shapes our approach to sustainability. The very nature of what we do contributes to creating secure and sustainable economies and societies

pooling, investing and managing risks to help protect and grow lives, assets, and businesses. We create positive social and environmental impact through the way we run our organization and by using our insurance, investment, and asset management expertise. With our competence, expertise and global footprint, we have the ambition to be a catalyst for sustainable growth in the financial services industry and beyond. And we know that we cannot do it alone.

Living our purpose depends on relationships. We believe that the best way to secure a better future is through strong partnerships. As one of the largest financial institutions in the world, we aspire to be a trusted partner. Your trusted partner. We partner with people, companies, institutions, and governments around the world to multiply sustainable action. We engage in public-private and peer- to-peer partnerships to mitigate climate change, create economic growth, and support social resilience in communities. And we partner with our customers - individuals, families, and companies - to help them prepare for the future and support them in making sustainable choices. For more details, please see section 05.3 Stakeholder engagement.

that allows everyone to enjoy a decent life. Importantly, this understanding of sustainability can be based on and verified by science. We can for example now scientifically see whether wealth is gained or lost, whether ecologies flourish or die and whether students are educated and ready for future jobs, or not. Such a framework highlights the collective effort needed to drive change governments, NGOs, the private sector, academia, and individuals all have a role. Unfortunately, given how ecological barriers have already been breached and social needs not met, our current global society is far from being a sustainable one. Much work and transformation is needed to provide future generations with a sustainable basis.