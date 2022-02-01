Log in
Allianz : NPS fund to acquire 50% stake in marquee Commonwealth Bank Place asset in Sydney

02/01/2022
Allianz-NPS fund to acquire 50% stake in marquee Commonwealth Bank Place asset in Sydney

Singapore / Munich, 31 January 2022

Allianz Real Estate, on behalf of National Pension Service of Korea ("NPS") and Allianz group companies ("Allianz"), via its AREAP Core I fund has entered into definitive agreements to acquire a 50% stake in Sydney's Commonwealth Bank Place ("Darling Quarter") asset at a gross valuation of approximately USD 445 million. The transaction, subject to regulatory approvals, is expected to close in Q1'2022.

The asset is strategically located on Harbour Street in Sydney, with the entire office component leased to Commonwealth Bank of Australia with WALE for more than 12 years. Completed in 2012, Darling Quarter comprises total net lettable area of around 61,000 square meters across two towers of campus style premium-grade office space alongside retail shops on the ground level. The asset has a 99.7% committed occupancy rate and was awarded 6-Star Green Star Design and As-Built certification and is currently operating with 6-Star NABERS Energy and 6-Star Water ratings.

This transaction is in line with AREAP Core I fund's strategy to build a diversified portfolio of high- quality assets across Asia-Pacific and comes on the back of the acquisition of a 50% stake in OUE Bayfront, Singapore last year. The AREAP Core I fund, managed by Allianz Real Estate, is a USD 2.3 billion investment platform in the form of a Singapore domiciled, close-end fund where NPS and Allianz are 50:50 investors.

"The pandemic has re-emphasized the importance of micro location, city density, asset quality and ESG when investing in an office asset," said Danny Phuan, Asia-PacificHead of Acquisitions for Allianz Real Estate, "Sydney is one of the most liveable cities in the world and the long-term outlook for the Sydney office market remains favourable, supported by robust economic fundamentals, an attractive labour market and strong infrastructure investments".

"On behalf of NPS and Allianz, we are very happy to be investing in this landmark office building in Sydney, providing long-term value and stable cash flow. AREAP Core I is now 82% committed and this asset provides attractive diversification to the portfolio" said Rushabh Desai, Asia Pacific CEO for Allianz Real Estate. "We are also excited to establish a partnership with a best-in-class company like Lendlease".

Allianz Real Estate's exposure in Asia Pacific amounted to USD 8.8 billion as at the end of September

2021, of which Australia accounts for 20%. The Asia-Pacific business is headquartered in Singapore with local offices in Tokyo and Shanghai.

Press enquiries

Allianz Real Estate

Claire Fraser

+44 20 32467082 claire.fraser@allianz.com

Paula Eirich

+49 89 3800 68318 / +49 160 9576 7391 paula.eirich@allianz.com

Citigate Dewe Rogerson

Charlotte Bilney

+852 9314 3463 charlotte.bilney@citigatedewerogerson.com ARE@citigatedewerogerson.com

About Allianz Real Estate and PIMCO

Allianz Real Estate is a PIMCO Company, comprising Allianz Real Estate GmbH and Allianz Real Estate of America and their subsidiaries and affiliates. It is one of the world's largest real estate investment managers, developing and executing tailored portfolio and investment strategies globally on behalf of a range of global liability driven investors, creating long-term value for clients through direct as well as indirect investments and real estate financing. The operational management of investments and assets is performed out of 18 offices in key gateway cities across 4 regions (West Europe, North & Central Europe, USA and Asia Pacific). For more information, please visit: www.allianz-realestate.com.PIMCO is one of the world's premier fixed income investment managers. With its launch in 1971 in Newport Beach, California, PIMCO introduced investors to a total return approach to fixed income investing. In the nearly 50 years since, the firm continued to bring innovation and expertise to our partnership with clients seeking the best investment solutions. PIMCO has offices around the world and 3,000+ professionals committed to delivering superior investment returns, solutions, and service to its clients. PIMCO is owned by Allianz SE, a leading global diversified financial services provider.

Source: Allianz Real Estate, data as at 30th September 2021.

These assessments are, as always, subject to the disclaimer provided below.

Important Information

Some of the statements in this press release may be forward-looking statements or statements of future expectations based on currently available information. Such statements are naturally subject to risks and uncertainties. Factors such as the development of general economic conditions, future market conditions, unusual catastrophic loss events, changes in the capital markets and other circumstances may cause the actual events or results to be materially different from those anticipated by such statements. Allianz Real Estate does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy, completeness or updated status of such statements. Therefore, in no case whatsoever will Allianz Real Estate be liable to anyone for any decision made or action taken in conjunction with the information and/or statements in this press release or for any related damages. Any views expressed were held at the time of preparation and are subject to change without notice. While any forecast, projection or target where provided is indicative only and not guaranteed in any way. Allianz Real Estate accepts no liability for any failure to meet such forecast, projection or target. This document is not intended for distribution to or use by any person or entity in any jurisdiction or country where such distribution or use would be contrary to law or regulation. This document is not and should not be construed as an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to purchase or subscribe to any investment. This document is not intended as investment advice, or an offer or solicitation for the purchase or sale of any financial instrument, or an offer or recommendation related to Allianz Real Estate and/or its products. None of the information or analyses presented herein are intended to form the basis for any investment decision, and no specific recommendations are intended. PIMCO is a trademark of Allianz Asset Management of America L.P. in the United States and throughout the world. ©2022, PIMCO.

Disclaimer

Allianz SE published this content on 01 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 February 2022 07:11:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
