By Adria Calatayud

Allianz appointed Claire-Marie Coste-Lepoutre as its next chief financial officer, replacing Giulio Terzariol, and renewed the mandate of Chief Executive Officer Oliver Baete until 2028.

The German insurer said Monday that Coste-Lepoutre, who currently is chief actuary and head of planning and controlling, will join its management board as CFO at the beginning of 2024, subject to customary regulatory approvals.

Terzariol will be granted a release from his mandate as a member of the management board to pursue an outside opportunity, Allianz said. Italian peer Assicurazioni Generali separately said it has appointed Terzariol as its insurance chief executive.

Allianz said the mandate of Baete has been renewed and extended through the annual shareholders meeting in 2028.

The mandate of Andreas Wimmer, management board member responsible for the group's life and asset-management operations, has been renewed for five years and will end in September 2029, Allianz said.

Write to Adria Calatayud at adria.calatayud@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-02-23 0247ET