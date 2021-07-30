Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Allianz SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALV   DE0008404005

ALLIANZ SE

(ALV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Allianz : RCS says no risk provisions needed for Blackstone property dispute

07/30/2021 | 10:33am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
RCS MediaGroup S.p.A. logo is seen outside the headquter in Milan

MILAN (Reuters) - The board of RCS MediaGroup decided on Friday not to set aside provisions for legal risks related to the litigation with Blackstone over the sale of the Italian publisher's headquarters in central Milan.

"Having obtained updated valuations of its legal advisors, (RCS) has decided that the conditions for the recording of provisions for risks do not exist," the company said in its first-half results statement.

Last month, Blackstone requested a court in New York to merge two lawsuits related to the disputed property sale, while seeking damages for more than $600 million from the Italian company.

RCS said on Friday the damage request was "based on general and unsubstantiated allegations".

The publisher of influential daily Corriere della Sera launched arbitration proceedings in late 2018 to nullify the 2013 sale to Blackstone, saying the U.S. investment firm had paid too low a price at a time when RCS faced financial difficulties.

Blackstone, which paid 120 million euros ($142.5 million) for the offices, in turn accused RCS of falsely claiming it still owns the building and of improperly blocking its sale to Germany's Allianz but the case in the U.S. was suspended until the arbitration outcome.

In May, a Milan arbitral tribunal ruled in favour of Blackstone, rejecting all claims by RCS.

($1 = 0.8418 euros)

(Reporting by Claudia Cristoferi; Editing by Mike Harrison)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALLIANZ SE -0.40% 210.6 Delayed Quote.5.38%
RCS MEDIAGROUP S.P.A. 1.84% 0.664 Delayed Quote.14.39%
All news about ALLIANZ SE
10:33aALLIANZ : RCS says no risk provisions needed for Blackstone property dispute
RE
08:06aALLIANZ : CSO Condemns AGF's Prolonged Stay in Office
AQ
06:26aALLIANZ : Gets Chinese Regulatory Nod to Open Insurance Asset Management Unit
MT
04:19aALLIANZ : Insurance Asset Management receives approval to become first wholly fo..
PU
04:11aCREDIT SUISSE : Hires Allianz Exec To New Chief Risk Role In Asset Management
MT
02:02aALLIANZ : Credit Suisse creates new asset management risk role
RE
12:18aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Stocks Set to Fall After Wall Street Closes Higher
DJ
07/29ALLIANZ SE : Credit Suisse reiterates its Buy rating
MD
07/29EUROPEAN MIDDAY BRIEFING : Stocks Rise as Investors Digest Earnings
DJ
07/29NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stock Futures Edge Higher Ahead of GDP Data
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 143 B 170 B 170 B
Net income 2021 8 510 M 10 109 M 10 109 M
Net Debt 2021 22 820 M 27 107 M 27 107 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,3x
Yield 2021 4,91%
Capitalization 87 148 M 104 B 104 B
EV / Sales 2021 0,77x
EV / Sales 2022 0,74x
Nbr of Employees 150 269
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart ALLIANZ SE
Duration : Period :
Allianz SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALLIANZ SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 211,50 €
Average target price 235,29 €
Spread / Average Target 11,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Oliver Bäte Chief Executive Officer
Giulio Terzariol CFO, Head-Finance, Controlling & Risk
Michael Diekmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Barbara Karuth-Zelle Chief Operating Officer
Renate Wagner Head-Human Resources, Legal & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALLIANZ SE5.38%103 599
CHUBB LIMITED8.78%75 292
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES, INC.23.75%74 373
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD-1.63%60 239
BAJAJ FINSERV LIMITED63.92%31 287
THE HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC.29.05%21 946