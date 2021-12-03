Log in
    ALV   DE0008404005

ALLIANZ SE

(ALV)
Allianz SE: Allianz announces reinsurance agreement in the U.S.

12/03/2021 | 01:06am EST
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Allianz SE / Key word(s): Agreement
Allianz SE: Allianz announces reinsurance agreement in the U.S.

03-Dec-2021 / 07:03 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

Allianz Life Insurance Company of North America has entered today into an agreement to reinsure approximately EUR 30 billion of liabilities of its U.S. fixed index annuity portfolio with Resolution Life and affiliates of Sixth Street, including Talcott Resolution Life Insurance Company, under an enhanced risk management framework.

The resulting capital release for Allianz Group is expected to be approximately EUR 3.6 bn and the Solvency II Ratio is expected to increase by 9 percentage points."

 

Person making the notification: Michael Sieburg, Compliance Officer, Allianz SE

These assessments are, as always, subject to the disclaimer provided below.

 

Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:

 

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements

This document includes forward-looking statements, such as prospects or expectations, that are based on management's current views and assumptions and subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Actual results, performance figures, or events may differ significantly from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements.

Deviations may arise due to changes in factors including, but not limited to, the following: (i) the general economic and competitive situation in the Allianz's core business and core markets, (ii) the performance of financial markets (in particular market volatility, liquidity, and credit events), (iii) adverse publicity, regulatory actions or litigation with respect to the Allianz Group, other well-known companies and the financial services industry generally, (iv) the frequency and severity of insured loss events, including those resulting from natural catastrophes, and the development of loss expenses, (v) mortality and morbidity levels and trends, (vi) persistency levels, (vii) the extent of credit defaults, (viii) interest rate levels, (ix) currency exchange rates, most notably the EUR/USD exchange rate, (x) changes in laws and regulations, including tax regulations, (xi) the impact of acquisitions including and related integration issues and reorganization measures, and (xii) the general competitive conditions that, in each individual case, apply at a local, regional, national, and/or global level. Many of these changes can be exacerbated by terrorist activities.

No duty to update

Allianz assumes no obligation to update any information or forward-looking statement contained herein, save for any information we are required to disclose by law.

Privacy note

Allianz SE is committed to protecting your personal data. Find out more in our Privacy Statement.

 

 

03-Dec-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Allianz SE
Koeniginstr. 28
80802 Munich
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 38 00 - 7555
E-mail: investor.relations@allianz.com
Internet: www.allianz.com
ISIN: DE0008404005
WKN: 840400
Indices: DAX-30, EURO STOXX 50
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1253970

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1253970  03-Dec-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1253970&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
