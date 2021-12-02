DGAP-Ad-hoc: Allianz SE / Key word(s): Dividend

Allianz SE: Amendment of the dividend policy of Allianz SE



02-Dec-2021 / 20:33 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

Allianz SE today decided on the amendment of the dividend policy: Allianz SE strives to offer attractive dividends to its shareholders. The framework for this is determined by our net income and the need for an adequate capitalization. - The regular pay-out remains at 50% of Allianz Group net income (attributable to shareholders), however, adjusted for extraordinary and volatile items. - In the interest of an attractive dividend policy, the further objective is to pay a dividend per share in an amount of at least 5% above the amount of the previous year. This shall already apply to the dividend for fiscal year 2021. - In addition, Allianz returns excess capital to its shareholders on a flexible basis, e.g. through share buy-backs. - The dividend policy is subject to a sustainable Solvency II capitalization ratio of from now above 150% (excluding transitional measures). Please note: This dividend policy represents the current intention of the Board of Management and the Supervisory Board and may be revised in the future. Also, the dividend payment in any given year is subject to specific dividend proposals by the Board of Management and the Supervisory Board, each of which may elect to deviate from this dividend policy if appropriate under the then prevailing circumstances, as well as to the decision of the Annual General Meeting. Person making the notification: Michael Sieburg, Compliance Officer, Allianz SE These assessments are, as always, subject to the disclaimer provided below. Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:



