  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  Allianz SE
  News
  Summary
    ALV   DE0008404005

ALLIANZ SE

(ALV)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 08/17 03:45:12 pm
198.69 EUR   -1.25%
03:29pDGAP-CMS : Allianz SE: Release of a capital market information
DJ
03:29pALLIANZ SE : Release of a capital market information
EQ
08:34aCOVID BABY BUST : The silver lining
PU
Allianz SE: Release of a capital market information

08/17/2021 | 03:29pm EDT
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Allianz SE / Announcement pursuant to Art. 5(1) lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2(1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 / Share Buy-Back Programme 2021
Allianz SE: Release of a capital market information

17.08.2021 / 21:27
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Munich, August 17, 2021

On August 05, 2021, the Board of Management of Allianz SE has resolved to carry out a share buy-back programme with a volume of up to 20,000,000 shares of Allianz SE (ISIN: DE 000 840 400 5) for a total purchase price (excluding incidental costs) of up to EUR 750 million ("Share Buy-Back Programme 2021"). The buy-back via the Xetra-trading system of the Frankfurt stock exchange will begin on August 18, 2021 and will be conducted for a period up to December 31, 2021. The repurchased shares of Allianz SE will be redeemed without reduction of the share capital.

The Share Buy-Back Programme 2021 will be carried out based on the authorization of the Annual General Meeting of Allianz SE on May 9, 2018. Under this authorization, Allianz SE is authorized to acquire until May 8, 2023 treasury shares in an amount of up to 10% of the capital stock of Allianz SE at the time of the resolution on the authorization. If the shares are repurchased over a stock exchange, the purchase price per share (excluding incidental costs) shall not exceed by more than 10%, and not fall short of by more than 10%, the opening auction price on the trading day in Frankfurt am Main in the Xetra-trading system (or any comparable successor system).

The purchase of treasury shares by way of the Share Buy-Back Programme 2021 will be carried out by instructing one or several credit institutions. To the extent it is intended to repurchase shares of Allianz SE during a closed period within the meaning of Art. 19(11) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and the Council of April 16, 2014 or during a period in which Allianz SE has decided to delay the public disclosure of inside information in accordance with Art. 17(4) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and the Council of April 16, 2014, Allianz SE will instruct a credit institution to execute such repurchases. The credit institution will make its trading decisions concerning the timing of the purchases of the shares of Allianz SE independently of and without any influence from Allianz SE within the meaning of Art. 4(2) lit. b) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission of March 8, 2016. Insofar, Allianz SE will not exercise any influence over the credit institution's decisions.

Allianz SE will carry out the purchases in accordance with Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and the Council of April 16, 2014 as well as the provisions of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission of March 8, 2016 and on the basis of the aforementioned authorization by the Annual General Meeting of Allianz SE on May 9, 2018. To the extent Allianz SE will instruct one or several credit institutions to purchase the shares of Allianz SE, Allianz SE will obligate these credit institutions accordingly.

The shares of Allianz SE will be purchased at market prices in accordance with the conditions for trading pursuant to Art. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission of March 8, 2016. In particular, the shares of Allianz SE will not be purchased at a price higher than the higher of the price of the last independent trade and the highest current independent purchase bid on the trading venue where the purchase is carried out. In addition, Allianz SE will not purchase on any trading day more than 25% of the average daily volume of the shares on the trading venue on which the purchase is carried out. The average daily volume is calculated based on the average daily volume traded during the 20 trading days preceding the date of the respective purchase.

To the extent required and legally permissible, the Share Buy-Back Programme 2021 can be suspended and also resumed at any time.

Independently of the Share Buy-Back Programme 2021, companies of the Allianz group have the possibility to buy and sell own shares or derivatives on own shares, inter alia, for the "Employee Share Purchase Plan (ESPP)" of Allianz or to hedge stock appreciation rights under the programme "Allianz Equity Incentive (AEI)". In doing so, they comply with the provisions of the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting of Allianz SE on May 9, 2018.

Information on the transactions relating to the Share Buy-Back Programme 2021 will be adequately disclosed no later than by the end of the seventh daily market session following the date of execution of such transactions in a detailed form and in an aggregated form. In addition, Allianz SE will post on its website (www.allianz.com) under section "Investor Relations" the transactions disclosed and keep that information available for the public for at least a 5-year period from the date of public disclosure.


17.08.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Allianz SE
Koeniginstr. 28
80802 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.allianz.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1227186  17.08.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1227186&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 144 B 169 B 169 B
Net income 2021 8 487 M 9 939 M 9 939 M
Net Debt 2021 22 423 M 26 260 M 26 260 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,79x
Yield 2021 5,21%
Capitalization 81 873 M 95 915 M 95 884 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,72x
EV / Sales 2022 0,70x
Nbr of Employees 150 269
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart ALLIANZ SE
Duration : Period :
Allianz SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALLIANZ SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 201,20 €
Average target price 230,00 €
Spread / Average Target 14,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Oliver Bäte Chief Executive Officer
Giulio Terzariol CFO, Head-Finance, Controlling & Risk
Michael Diekmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Barbara Karuth-Zelle Chief Operating Officer
Renate Wagner Head-Human Resources, Legal & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALLIANZ SE0.25%97 683
CHUBB LIMITED19.69%80 829
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES, INC.29.61%77 782
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD8.46%65 945
BAJAJ FINSERV LIMITED63.36%31 208
THE HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC.38.38%23 532