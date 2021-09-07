Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Allianz SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALV   DE0008404005

ALLIANZ SE

(ALV)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 09/07 03:27:10 am
197.53 EUR   -0.46%
03:20aALLIANZ SE : Release of a capital market information
DJ
02:59aStimulus still the name of the game
RE
02:33aALLIANZ : Faces German Regulatory Investigation Into Collapse of Funds
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Allianz SE: Release of a capital market information

09/07/2021 | 03:20am EDT
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Allianz SE / Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No2016/1052 / Acquisition of own shares Allianz SE: Release of a capital market information 2021-09-07 / 09:19 Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Munich, 07.09.2021 In the period from August 30, 2021 to, and including, September 3, 2021 Allianz SE has purchased a number of 383,907 shares within the framework of its ongoing share buy-back program which has been published by the announcement of August 17, 2021 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) Regulation(EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052. Shares were purchased as follows: Date Number of shares Average price (EUR) 30.08.2021 60,575 198.3927 31.08.2021 74,817 197.8060 01.09.2021 81,900 200.4964 02.09.2021 83,220 197.8790 03.09.2021 83,395 197.4032 The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buy-back program since August 18, 2021 through, and including, September 3, 2021 amounts to 949,460. The purchase of shares is carried out exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Allianz SE. Detailed transaction information pursuant to Art. 2 (3) Delegated Regulation(EU) No 2016/1052 can be found on the website of Allianz SE (www.allianz.com).

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-09-07 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Allianz SE 
              Koeniginstr. 28 
              80802 Munich 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.allianz.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1231625 2021-09-07

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1231625&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 07, 2021 03:19 ET (07:19 GMT)

Analyst Recommendations on ALLIANZ SE
Financials
Sales 2021 145 B 172 B 172 B
Net income 2021 8 387 M 9 953 M 9 953 M
Net Debt 2021 22 832 M 27 094 M 27 094 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,76x
Yield 2021 5,24%
Capitalization 81 654 M 96 861 M 96 898 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,72x
EV / Sales 2022 0,69x
Nbr of Employees 150 269
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart ALLIANZ SE
Duration : Period :
Allianz SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALLIANZ SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 198,44 €
Average target price 230,86 €
Spread / Average Target 16,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Oliver Bäte Chief Executive Officer
Giulio Terzariol CFO, Head-Finance, Controlling & Risk
Michael Diekmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Barbara Karuth-Zelle Chief Operating Officer
Renate Wagner Head-Human Resources, Legal & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALLIANZ SE-1.13%96 861
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES, INC.36.32%80 807
CHUBB LIMITED19.19%80 491
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD6.91%65 513
BAJAJ FINSERV LIMITED87.89%36 458
THE HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC.39.02%23 640