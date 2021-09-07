DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Allianz SE / Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No2016/1052 / Acquisition of own shares Allianz SE: Release of a capital market information 2021-09-07 / 09:19 Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Munich, 07.09.2021 In the period from August 30, 2021 to, and including, September 3, 2021 Allianz SE has purchased a number of 383,907 shares within the framework of its ongoing share buy-back program which has been published by the announcement of August 17, 2021 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) Regulation(EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052. Shares were purchased as follows: Date Number of shares Average price (EUR) 30.08.2021 60,575 198.3927 31.08.2021 74,817 197.8060 01.09.2021 81,900 200.4964 02.09.2021 83,220 197.8790 03.09.2021 83,395 197.4032 The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buy-back program since August 18, 2021 through, and including, September 3, 2021 amounts to 949,460. The purchase of shares is carried out exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Allianz SE. Detailed transaction information pursuant to Art. 2 (3) Delegated Regulation(EU) No 2016/1052 can be found on the website of Allianz SE (www.allianz.com).

2021-09-07

Language: English Company: Allianz SE



