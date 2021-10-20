Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Allianz SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALV   DE0008404005

ALLIANZ SE

(ALV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Allianz SE: Release of a capital market information

10/20/2021 | 04:18am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Allianz SE / Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No2016/1052 / Acquisition of own shares Allianz SE: Release of a capital market information 2021-10-20 / 10:17 Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Munich, 20.10.2021

In the period from October 11, 2021 to, and including, October 15, 2021 Allianz SE has purchased a number of 182,625 shares within the framework of its on-going share buy-back program which has been published by the announcement of August 17, 2021 pursuant to art. 5 (1) lit. a) Regulation (EU) no 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.

Shares were purchased as follows:

Date Number of shares Average price (EUR)

11.10.2021 - n.a.

12.10.2021 - n.a.

13.10.2021 - n.a.

14.10.2021 91,900 196.00

15.10.2021 90,725 198.69

The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buy-back program since August 18, 2021 through, and including, October 15, 2021 amounts to 3,426,973.

The purchase of shares is carried out exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Allianz SE.

Detailed transaction information pursuant to Art. 2 (3) Delegated Regulation(EU) No 2016/1052 can be found on the website of Allianz SE (www.allianz.com).

Independently from the on-going share buy -back program, Allianz SE has acquired between October 11, 2021 and October 13, 2021 a total of 401,400 Allianz shares in the context of the Employee Share Purchase Plan of Allianz ("ESPP"). These shares will be transferred to employees before the end of 2021. The purchase of Allianz shares for ESPP purposes had been announced on August 17, 2021, pursuant to art. 5 (1) lit. a) Regulation (EU) no 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.

The following number of Allianz shares were purchased for ESPP purposes:

Date Number of shares Average price (EUR)

11.10.2021 132,400 198.95

12.10.2021 133,700 197.64

13.10.2021 135,300 195.25

14.10.2021 - n.a.

15.10.2021 - n.a.

The total number of shares purchased for ESPP purposes since October 7, 2021 through, and including, October 13, 2021 amounts to 667,900.

The purchase of Allianz shares for ESPP purposes is carried out exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Allianz SE.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-10-20 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Allianz SE 
              Koeniginstr. 28 
              80802 Munich 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.allianz.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1242067 2021-10-20

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1242067&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 20, 2021 04:17 ET (08:17 GMT)

All news about ALLIANZ SE
10/19ALLIANZ : Fitch Affirms African Guarantee Fund's IFS at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable
AQ
10/19ALLIANZ : Passport Seizure - El-Zakzaky, Wife File N4billion Suits Against SSS Boss, AGF
AQ
10/15ALLIANZ : Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
AQ
10/14ALLIANZ : The Importance Of Equities For Wealth
AQ
10/14ALLIANZ SE : Buy rating from Berenberg
MD
10/14ALLIANZ : Nnamdi Kanu's N5b Suit - Govt, AGF Plead for Extension of Time to File Defense
AQ
10/13ALLIANZ : Companies need to strengthen cyber controls to counter ransomware pandemic
PU
10/13ALLIANZ : S&P Maintains Allianz on Expected 'Very Strong' Capitalization Recovery by 2021-..
MT
10/12ALLIANZ SE : Release of a capital market information
EQ
10/12ALLIANZ SE : Release of a capital market information
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ALLIANZ SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 144 B 167 B 167 B
Net income 2021 8 399 M 9 774 M 9 774 M
Net Debt 2021 24 760 M 28 815 M 28 815 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,75x
Yield 2021 5,24%
Capitalization 81 331 M 94 637 M 94 653 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,74x
EV / Sales 2022 0,70x
Nbr of Employees 150 269
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart ALLIANZ SE
Duration : Period :
Allianz SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALLIANZ SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 199,08 €
Average target price 231,32 €
Spread / Average Target 16,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Oliver Bäte Chief Executive Officer
Giulio Terzariol CFO, Head-Finance, Controlling & Risk
Michael Diekmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Barbara Karuth-Zelle Chief Operating Officer
Renate Wagner Head-Human Resources, Legal & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALLIANZ SE-0.81%94 637
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES, INC.38.30%83 421
CHUBB LIMITED18.37%81 927
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD5.03%63 190
BAJAJ FINSERV LIMITED114.19%40 433
THE HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC.47.69%25 115