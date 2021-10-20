DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Allianz SE / Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No2016/1052 / Acquisition of own shares Allianz SE: Release of a capital market information 2021-10-20 / 10:17 Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Munich, 20.10.2021

In the period from October 11, 2021 to, and including, October 15, 2021 Allianz SE has purchased a number of 182,625 shares within the framework of its on-going share buy-back program which has been published by the announcement of August 17, 2021 pursuant to art. 5 (1) lit. a) Regulation (EU) no 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.

Shares were purchased as follows:

Date Number of shares Average price (EUR)

11.10.2021 - n.a.

12.10.2021 - n.a.

13.10.2021 - n.a.

14.10.2021 91,900 196.00

15.10.2021 90,725 198.69

The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buy-back program since August 18, 2021 through, and including, October 15, 2021 amounts to 3,426,973.

The purchase of shares is carried out exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Allianz SE.

Detailed transaction information pursuant to Art. 2 (3) Delegated Regulation(EU) No 2016/1052 can be found on the website of Allianz SE (www.allianz.com).

Independently from the on-going share buy -back program, Allianz SE has acquired between October 11, 2021 and October 13, 2021 a total of 401,400 Allianz shares in the context of the Employee Share Purchase Plan of Allianz ("ESPP"). These shares will be transferred to employees before the end of 2021. The purchase of Allianz shares for ESPP purposes had been announced on August 17, 2021, pursuant to art. 5 (1) lit. a) Regulation (EU) no 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.

The following number of Allianz shares were purchased for ESPP purposes:

Date Number of shares Average price (EUR)

11.10.2021 132,400 198.95

12.10.2021 133,700 197.64

13.10.2021 135,300 195.25

14.10.2021 - n.a.

15.10.2021 - n.a.

The total number of shares purchased for ESPP purposes since October 7, 2021 through, and including, October 13, 2021 amounts to 667,900.

The purchase of Allianz shares for ESPP purposes is carried out exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Allianz SE.

