Allianz SE: Release of a capital market information

03/14/2022 | 03:26pm GMT
14.03.2022 / 16:24
Munich, 14.03.2022
In the period from March 8, 2022 to, and including, March 11, 2022 Allianz SE has purchased a number of 334,117 shares within the framework of its ongoing share buy-back program which has been published by the announcement of March 7, 2022 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) Regulation(EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.