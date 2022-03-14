Log in
    ALV   DE0008404005

ALLIANZ SE

(ALV)
  Report
03/14 03:38:40 pm
210.98 EUR   +3.55%
03:35p Allianz Halts New Insurance, Investments in Russia
DJ
03:26p ALLIANZ SE : Release of a capital market information
EQ
12:36p Germany's Allianz halts new business in Russia
RE
Allianz SE: Release of a capital market information

03/14/2022 | 03:26pm GMT
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Allianz SE / Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No2016/1052 / Acquisition of own shares
Allianz SE: Release of a capital market information

14.03.2022 / 16:24
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Munich, 14.03.2022

In the period from March 8, 2022 to, and including, March 11, 2022 Allianz SE has purchased a number of 334,117 shares within the framework of its ongoing share buy-back program which has been published by the announcement of March 7, 2022 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) Regulation(EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.

Shares were purchased as follows:

Date         Number of shares   Average price (EUR)

08.03.2022     134,593              188.2445
09.03.2022       0
10.03.2022     199,524               197.8248
11.03.2022       0


The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buy-back program since March 8, 2022 through, and including, March 11, 2022 amounts to 334,117.

The purchase of shares is carried out exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Allianz SE.

Detailed transaction information pursuant to Art. 2 (3) Delegated Regulation(EU) No 2016/1052 can be found on the website of Allianz SE (www.allianz.com).


14.03.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Allianz SE
Koeniginstr. 28
80802 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.allianz.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1302103  14.03.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1302103&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
