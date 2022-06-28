Allianz SE: Release of a capital market information
06/28/2022 | 04:10am EDT
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Allianz SE
/ Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No2016/1052 / Acquisition of own shares
28.06.2022 / 10:09
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Munich, 28.06.2022
In the period from June 20, 2022 to, and including, June 24, 2022 Allianz SE has purchased a number of 528,047 shares within the framework of its ongoing share buy-back program which has been published by the announcement of March 7, 2022 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) Regulation(EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.
Shares were purchased as follows:
Date
Number of shares
Average price (EUR)
20.06.2022
75,000
184.8047
21.06.2022
100,000
186.5185
22.06.2022
150,994
182.9354
23.06.2022
105,000
180.7564
24.06.2022
97,053
180.8500
The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buy-back program since March 8, 2022 through, and including, June 24, 2022 amounts to 3,395,714.
The purchase of shares is carried out exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Allianz SE.
Detailed transaction information pursuant to Art. 2 (3) Delegated Regulation(EU) No 2016/1052 can be found on the website of Allianz SE (www.allianz.com).
