    ALV   DE0008404005

ALLIANZ SE

(ALV)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04:17 2022-06-28 am EDT
183.86 EUR   +1.56%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Allianz SE: Release of a capital market information

06/28/2022 | 04:10am EDT
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Allianz SE / Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No2016/1052 / Acquisition of own shares
Allianz SE: Release of a capital market information

28.06.2022 / 10:09
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Munich, 28.06.2022

In the period from June 20, 2022 to, and including, June 24, 2022 Allianz SE has purchased a number of 528,047 shares within the framework of its ongoing share buy-back program which has been published by the announcement of March 7, 2022 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) Regulation(EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.

Shares were purchased as follows:
 

Date Number of shares Average price (EUR)
20.06.2022 75,000 184.8047
21.06.2022 100,000 186.5185
22.06.2022 150,994 182.9354
23.06.2022 105,000 180.7564
24.06.2022 97,053 180.8500
 


The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buy-back program since March 8, 2022 through, and including, June 24, 2022 amounts to 3,395,714.

The purchase of shares is carried out exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Allianz SE.

Detailed transaction information pursuant to Art. 2 (3) Delegated Regulation(EU) No 2016/1052 can be found on the website of Allianz SE (www.allianz.com).


28.06.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Allianz SE
Koeniginstr. 28
80802 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.allianz.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1385383  28.06.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1385383&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
