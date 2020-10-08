Log in
Allianz SE: Solvency II: Clarification on taxation enhances capitalization and funding options

10/08/2020 | 12:05pm EDT

DGAP-News: Allianz SE / Key word(s): Bond
Allianz SE: Solvency II: Clarification on taxation enhances capitalization and funding options

08.10.2020 / 18:01
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Non offer - This announcement and the information it contains are not being issued and may not be distributed in the United States of America. This announcement does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States of America or to, or for the account or benefit of, any U.S. person or in any other jurisdiction. The securities referred to in this announcement have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 (as amended), and may not be offered or sold in the United States of America or any other jurisdiction absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration.

 

Today, the German Insurance Association (GDV) circulated a German Federal Ministry of Finance communication clarifying the tax treatment of certain own fund instruments under the Solvency II regime for the insurance industry (so-called "Restricted Tier 1 Instruments"). On the basis of this communication, German insurers will now be able to make use of Restricted Tier 1 Instruments to meet their own funds requirements under the Solvency II regime. In particular, the clarification enables German insurers to issue Restricted Tier 1 instruments in order to increase tier 1 own funds, or to replace grandfathered tier 1 instruments issued under Solvency I. Proceeds from Restricted Tier 1 instruments could also be used for other purposes including, but not limited to a replacement of tier 2 instruments or of senior bonds. Allianz has not yet made a decision regarding the issuance of Restricted Tier 1 instruments or on the use of proceeds of a potential issuance of such instruments. In particular, no decision has been made with respect to a potential call of any of its subordinated bonds, including existing grandfathered tier 1 instruments. Redemptions of grandfathered tier 1 instruments and tier 2 instruments are subject to regulatory approval. However, Allianz will evaluate the Ministry of Finance communication and its options resulting therefrom.

These assessments are, as always, subject to the disclaimer provided below.

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements
This document includes forward-looking statements, such as prospects or expectations, that are based on management's current views and assumptions and subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Actual results, performance figures, or events may differ significantly from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Deviations may arise due to changes in factors including, but not limited to, the following: (i) the general economic and competitive situation in the Allianz Group's core business and core markets, (ii) the performance of financial markets (in particular market volatility, liquidity, and credit events), (iii) the frequency and severity of insured loss events, including those resulting from natural catastrophes, and the development of loss expenses, (iv) mortality and morbidity levels and trends, (v) persistency levels, (vi) particularly in the banking business, the extent of credit defaults, (vii) interest rate levels, (viii) currency exchange rates, most notably the EUR/USD exchange rate, (ix) changes in laws and regulations, including tax regulations, (x) the impact of acquisitions including and related integration issues and reorganization measures, and (xi) the general competitive conditions that, in each individual case, apply at a local, regional, national, and/or global level. Many of these changes can be exacerbated by terrorist activities.

No duty to update
The Allianz Group assumes no obligation to update any information or forward-looking statement contained herein, save for any information we are required to disclose by law.
 

Privacy Note
Allianz SE is committed to protecting your personal data. Find out more in our Privacy Statement.

.


08.10.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Allianz SE
Königinstr. 28
80802 München
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 38 00 - 7555
E-mail: investor.relations@allianz.com
Internet: www.allianz.com
ISIN: DE0008404005
WKN: 840400
Indices: DAX-30, EURO STOXX 50
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1139235

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1139235  08.10.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1139235&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
