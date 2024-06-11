Allianz
Starter Kit
Up to speed in 10 steps
Group Investor Relations
Munich,
June 2024
© Allianz 2024
ALLIANZ STARTER KIT
Allianz at a glance
Worldwide presenceLeading brandClear purpose
125mn
#1
thou
>157
Global financial services
Number one insurance
>157 thousand employees
provider in the insurance and
brand globally2
worldwide with a clear
asset management business
purpose:
"We secure your future"
125mn customers1 in almost
Strong franchises
59% dNPS loyalty leader3
70 countries
- Insurance only, including non-consolidated entities with Allianz customers
- Source: Interbrand Best Global Brands Ranking 2023
3) Share of loyalty leader businesses based on digital Net Promoter Score
2
ALLIANZ STARTER KIT
Value creation ambition going forward
Value
Growth
Margin
Capital
creation
expansion
efficiency
~5-7%
~3-4%
~1-2%
~1-2%
EPS CAGR 2021-24
1
Transforming our L/H & AM franchise
2
Expanding our P/C leadership position
3
Boosting growth through our scalable platforms
4
Driving verticalization & execution agility
5
Reinforcing capital productivity & resilience
3
ALLIANZ STARTER KIT
Key financials
EUR
2023
∆ 1yr
Total business volume
162bn
+5%
Operating profit
14.7bn
+7%
S/h core net income
9.1bn
+30%
Core return on equity
16.0%
+3.3%-p
SII capitalization1
206%
+5%-p
Core EPS
22.61
+33%
DPS
13.80
+21%
Share price
242
+20%
Market cap
95bn
+17%
Operating profit 2023
By segment2
P/C Insurance
45%
L/H Insurance
34%
EUR
Asset Management
21%
14.7bn
By region:
Germany
20%
Western & Southern Europe
24%
EUR
USA
22%
Growth Markets3
16%
14.7bn
Anglo Markets4
4%
Specialty Insurance5
14%
1)
Including the application of transitional measures for technical
3)
CEE, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa and Türkiye.
5) Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty, Allianz Trade, Allianz Partners, Allianz Re
provisions, the Solvency II capitalization ratio amounted to 229%
Austria and AZ Direct allocated to Western and Southern Europe
For a definition of alternative performance measures please refer to our website
2)
Excl. "Corporate & Other" and consolidation between segments
4)
UK, Ireland, Australia
4
ALLIANZ STARTER KIT
Targets
Health targets 2024
Performance
Customers
Outlook 2024
50% plus
EUR 14.8bn (+/-1bn)
dNPS loyalty leader1
Operating profit
Employees
Mid-term targets
75% plus
EPS3 (3yr CAGR 2021/24)
5-7%
IMIX2
Core return on equity
15% plus
1)
Share of loyalty leader businesses based on digital Net Promoter Score
3) Based on EUR 21 EPS in 2021
2)
Inclusive Meritocracy Index
For a definition of alternative performance measures please refer to our website
5
ALLIANZ STARTER KIT
Sustainability
Financed emissions of traded equity/ corporate bonds1 (in mn t CO2e)
-44%
-35%
24.9
16.2
14.0
2019
2022
2023
Carbon footprint of operations (in t CO2e per employee)
-62%
-57%
2.4
1.0
0.9
2019
2022
2023
AA
Prime
3rd
highest score2
Net-Zero Transition Plan launched
- These asset classes represent EUR 192.2bn or 26.1% of our total proprietary investment portfolio (excluding unit linked) of EUR 736.8bn. In addition, we have set 2030 targets to reduce emission intensity by 50% for all Corporates (listed and unlisted) and to align our Real Estate portfolio with CRREM pathways
-
As of February 16th, 2024
Use of logos: MSCI: the use by Allianz of any MSCI ESG research LLC or its affiliates ("MSCI") data, and the use of MSCI logos, trademarks, service marks or index names herein, do not
constitute a sponsorship, endorsement, recommendation, or promotion of Allianz by MSCI. MSCI services and data are the property of MSCI or its information providers and are provided
'as-is' and without warranty. MSCI names and logos are trademarks or service marks of MSCI. S&P: based on S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment 2023 - insurance industry
6
ALLIANZ STARTER KIT
New dividend policy
Allianz dividend policy1
DPS the higher of
60% payout ratio2 +10%-p
or
previous year's DPS
plus
flexible payout of excess capital via share buy-backs
Dividend per share
14
12
10
8
7.30
0
(in EUR)
Dividend increased
13.80
+21%
in 7 out of 8 years
y-o-y
EUR 1bn
share buy-back announced in 2024
2015
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
2023
- Dividend policy subject to sustainable SII ratio >150%. This dividend policy represents the current intention of the board of management and the supervisory board and may be revised in the future. Also, the dividend payment in any given year is subject to specific dividend proposals by the board of management and the supervisory board, each of which may elect to deviate from this
dividend policy if appropriate under the then prevailing circumstances, as well as to the decision of the annual general meeting
2) Payout ratio based on shareholders' net income, adjusted for extraordinary and volatile items
7
ALLIANZ STARTER KIT
Investment portfolio
By asset class1
2023
Debt instruments
78%
Equities
11%
EUR
Real estate
8%
Cash/Other
3%
740bn
By segment3
Debt instruments by rating
AAA
15%
AA
24%
A
24%
BBB
26%
Non-investment grade
6%
Not rated2
4%
Duration4
EUR 740bn
Life/Health78%
Property-Casualty 16%
Other6%
8.0
7.8
8.7
8.5
4.6 3.8
Group
P/C
L/H
Assets Liabilities
- Economic view
- Mostly mutual funds and short-term investments
- Consolidated on Group level
- The durations are based on a non-parallel shift in line with SII yield curves and scaled by fixed income assets. Internal pensions are included in Group data, while they are excluded in P/C and L/H segments
8
ALLIANZ STARTER KIT
P/C segment overview
EUR
2023
∆ 1yr
Insurance revenue
68.8bn
+7%
Claims and benefits
-45.0bn
+7%
Expenses
-16.9bn
+6%
Reinsurance result
-2.6bn
+51%
Op. insurance service result1
4.2bn
-1%
Operating investment result
2.7bn
+13%
Other operating result
-0.1bn
n.m.
Operating profit
6.9bn
+1%
Core return on equity
12.6%
+1.8%-p
1)
Insurance service result includes other insurance service result
3)
UK, Ireland, Australia
2)
CEE, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa and Türkiye.
4)
Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty, Allianz
Austria and AZ Direct allocated to Other
Trade, Allianz Partners, Allianz Re
Combined ratio (in %)
93.3 93.8
Loss ratio 68.4
69.3
2.8
3.4 NatCat
Expense
24.9
24.6
ratio
2022 2023
Operating profit by region
Germany
17%
France
8%
EUR
Italy
8%
Growth markets2
16%
6.9bn
Anglo markets3
9%
Specialty insurance4
31%
Other
13%
For a definition of alternative performance measures please refer to our website
9
ALLIANZ STARTER KIT
L/H segment overview
EUR
2023
∆ 1yr
CSM release
5.0bn
-1%
Release of risk adjustment
0.5bn
-10%
Variances from claims &
-0.4bn
-39%
expenses1
Losses on onerous contracts
-0.0bn
-81%
Non-attributable expenses
-1.1bn
0%
Operating investment result
0.9bn
n.m.
Other operating
0.3bn
+5%
Operating profit
5.2bn
+23%
Core return on equity
16.3%
+2.3%-p
PVNBP2
67.3bn
+2%
1) Including reinsurance result
3)
CEE, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East,
2) Present value of new business premiums
Africa and Türkiye. Austria allocated to Other
Value of new business (EUR bn)
3.9
4.0
5.9%
5.9%
New business margin
2022
2023
Operating profit by region
Germany
25%
USA
21%
EUR
France
13%
Italy
11%
5.2bn
Growth markets3
23%
Other
7%
For a definition of alternative performance measures please refer to our website
10
