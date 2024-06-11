Allianz

Group Investor Relations

Munich,

Munich,

June 2024

© Allianz 2024

Allianz at a glance

Allianz at a glance

Worldwide presenceLeading brandClear purpose

125mn

#1

thou

>157

Global financial services

Number one insurance

>157 thousand employees

provider in the insurance and

brand globally2

worldwide with a clear

asset management business

purpose:

"We secure your future"

125mn customers1 in almost

Strong franchises

59% dNPS loyalty leader3

  1. 70 countries

  2. Insurance only, including non-consolidated entities with Allianz customers
  3. Source: Interbrand Best Global Brands Ranking 2023

3) Share of loyalty leader businesses based on digital Net Promoter Score

ALLIANZ STARTER KIT

Value creation ambition going forward

Value

Growth

Margin

Capital

creation

expansion

efficiency

~5-7%

~3-4%

~1-2%

~1-2%

EPS CAGR 2021-24

1

Transforming our L/H & AM franchise

2

Expanding our P/C leadership position

3

Boosting growth through our scalable platforms

4

Driving verticalization & execution agility

5

Reinforcing capital productivity & resilience

Key financials

Key financials

EUR

2023

∆ 1yr

Total business volume

162bn

+5%

Operating profit

14.7bn

+7%

S/h core net income

9.1bn

+30%

Core return on equity

16.0%

+3.3%-p

SII capitalization1

206%

+5%-p

Core EPS

22.61

+33%

DPS

13.80

+21%

Share price

242

+20%

Market cap

95bn

+17%

Operating profit 2023

By segment2

P/C Insurance

45%

L/H Insurance

34%

EUR

Asset Management

21%

14.7bn

By region:

Germany

20%

Western & Southern Europe

24%

EUR

USA

22%

Growth Markets3

16%

14.7bn

Anglo Markets4

4%

Specialty Insurance5

14%

1)

Including the application of transitional measures for technical

3)

CEE, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa and Türkiye.

5) Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty, Allianz Trade, Allianz Partners, Allianz Re

provisions, the Solvency II capitalization ratio amounted to 229%

Austria and AZ Direct allocated to Western and Southern Europe

For a definition of alternative performance measures please refer to our website

2)

Excl. "Corporate & Other" and consolidation between segments

4)

UK, Ireland, Australia

Targets

Targets

Health targets 2024

Performance

Customers

Outlook 2024

50% plus

EUR 14.8bn (+/-1bn)

dNPS loyalty leader1

Operating profit

Employees

Mid-term targets

75% plus

EPS3 (3yr CAGR 2021/24)

5-7%

IMIX2

Core return on equity

15% plus

1)

Share of loyalty leader businesses based on digital Net Promoter Score

3) Based on EUR 21 EPS in 2021

2)

Inclusive Meritocracy Index

For a definition of alternative performance measures please refer to our website

Sustainability

Sustainability

Financed emissions of traded equity/ corporate bonds1 (in mn t CO2e)

-44%

-35%

24.9

16.2

14.0

2019

2022

2023

Carbon footprint of operations (in t CO2e per employee)

-62%

-57%

2.4

1.0

0.9

2019

2022

2023

AA

Prime

3rd

highest score2

Net-Zero Transition Plan launched

  1. These asset classes represent EUR 192.2bn or 26.1% of our total proprietary investment portfolio (excluding unit linked) of EUR 736.8bn. In addition, we have set 2030 targets to reduce emission intensity by 50% for all Corporates (listed and unlisted) and to align our Real Estate portfolio with CRREM pathways
  2. As of February 16th, 2024
    Use of logos: MSCI: the use by Allianz of any MSCI ESG research LLC or its affiliates ("MSCI") data, and the use of MSCI logos, trademarks, service marks or index names herein, do not

constitute a sponsorship, endorsement, recommendation, or promotion of Allianz by MSCI. MSCI services and data are the property of MSCI or its information providers and are provided

'as-is' and without warranty. MSCI names and logos are trademarks or service marks of MSCI. S&P: based on S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment 2023 - insurance industry

New dividend policy

New dividend policy

Allianz dividend policy1

DPS the higher of

60% payout ratio2 +10%-p

or

previous year's DPS

plus

flexible payout of excess capital via share buy-backs

Dividend per share

14

12

10

8

7.30

0

(in EUR)

Dividend increased

13.80

+21%

in 7 out of 8 years

y-o-y

EUR 1bn

share buy-back announced in 2024

2015

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

2023

  1. Dividend policy subject to sustainable SII ratio >150%. This dividend policy represents the current intention of the board of management and the supervisory board and may be revised in the future. Also, the dividend payment in any given year is subject to specific dividend proposals by the board of management and the supervisory board, each of which may elect to deviate from this

dividend policy if appropriate under the then prevailing circumstances, as well as to the decision of the annual general meeting

2) Payout ratio based on shareholders' net income, adjusted for extraordinary and volatile items

Investment portfolio

Investment portfolio

By asset class1

2023

Debt instruments

78%

Equities

11%

EUR

Real estate

8%

Cash/Other

3%

740bn

By segment3

Debt instruments by rating

AAA

15%

AA

24%

A

24%

BBB

26%

Non-investment grade

6%

Not rated2

4%

Duration4

EUR 740bn

Life/Health78%

Property-Casualty 16%

Other6%

8.0

7.8

8.7

8.5

4.6 3.8

Group

P/C

L/H

Assets Liabilities

  1. Economic view
  2. Mostly mutual funds and short-term investments
  3. Consolidated on Group level
  1. The durations are based on a non-parallel shift in line with SII yield curves and scaled by fixed income assets. Internal pensions are included in Group data, while they are excluded in P/C and L/H segments

P/C segment overview

P/C segment overview

EUR

2023

∆ 1yr

Insurance revenue

68.8bn

+7%

Claims and benefits

-45.0bn

+7%

Expenses

-16.9bn

+6%

Reinsurance result

-2.6bn

+51%

Op. insurance service result1

4.2bn

-1%

Operating investment result

2.7bn

+13%

Other operating result

-0.1bn

n.m.

Operating profit

6.9bn

+1%

Core return on equity

12.6%

+1.8%-p

1)

Insurance service result includes other insurance service result

3)

UK, Ireland, Australia

2)

CEE, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa and Türkiye.

4)

Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty, Allianz

Austria and AZ Direct allocated to Other

Trade, Allianz Partners, Allianz Re

Combined ratio (in %)

93.3 93.8

Loss ratio 68.4

69.3

2.8

3.4 NatCat

Expense

24.9

24.6

ratio

2022 2023

Operating profit by region

Germany

17%

France

8%

EUR

Italy

8%

Growth markets2

16%

6.9bn

Anglo markets3

9%

Specialty insurance4

31%

Other

13%

For a definition of alternative performance measures please refer to our website

L/H segment overview

L/H segment overview

EUR

2023

∆ 1yr

CSM release

5.0bn

-1%

Release of risk adjustment

0.5bn

-10%

Variances from claims &

-0.4bn

-39%

expenses1

Losses on onerous contracts

-0.0bn

-81%

Non-attributable expenses

-1.1bn

0%

Operating investment result

0.9bn

n.m.

Other operating

0.3bn

+5%

Operating profit

5.2bn

+23%

Core return on equity

16.3%

+2.3%-p

PVNBP2

67.3bn

+2%

1) Including reinsurance result

3)

CEE, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East,

2) Present value of new business premiums

Africa and Türkiye. Austria allocated to Other

Value of new business (EUR bn)

3.9

4.0

5.9%

5.9%

New business margin

2022

2023

Operating profit by region

Germany

25%

USA

21%

EUR

France

13%

Italy

11%

5.2bn

Growth markets3

23%

Other

7%

For a definition of alternative performance measures please refer to our website

