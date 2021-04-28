Allianz Survey: Effects of Covid-19 pandemic felt unequally across society in Europe
04/28/2021 | 07:30am EDT
Allianz SE
Group Communications and Reputation
Media Release
Allianz Survey: Effects of Covid-19 pandemic felt unequally across society in Europe
Women report greater insecurity around health, finances, societal and political systems
Young workforce entrants are concerned about finding employment, and believe their career prospects have worsened
Respondents in Spain and Italy experience biggest impacts to feeling of security and optimism for immediate future
Munich, April 28, 2021
A survey commissioned by Allianz into the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on
respondents' sense of security in five European countries has revealed inequality in the perceived repercussions of the pandemic across the dimensions of gender, age, and the extent to which a country was impacted by the virus.
Respondents in Germany, France, UK, Italy and Spain were asked about the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on their sense of security around work, education & childcare, health, society, house & home, financials and relationships. According to the results, women and younger people entering the workforce have felt the greatest impacts in many areas, while at the national level, residents in Italy and Spain report being most affected.
Among all respondents, around two thirds experienced a high or very high impact on their daily lives due to the pandemic. The effect is highest in Spain (88%), where the pandemic hit early and hard, and lowest in Germany (52%).
Over half of all respondents say the pandemic has also negatively affected their sense of security in daily life. The numbers rise to 79% in both Spain and Italy, where a vast majority of respondents additionally felt the pandemic had made political and societal structures less or much less stable (82% in Spain, 80% in Italy). Optimism has taken a hit, with roughly 45% of all respondents believing they will continue to feel insecure by the end of 2021; the number grows to 54% in Italy.
Allianz SE
Chairman of the Superv isory Board: Michael Diekmann. Board of Management: Oliv er
Koeniginstr. 28
Bäte, Chairman; Sergio Balbinot, Jacqueline Hunt, Dr. Barbara Karuth-Zelle,
80802 Munich; Germany
Dr. Klaus-Peter Röhler, Iv an de la Sota, Giulio Terzariol, Dr. Günther Thallinger,
Phone: +49 89 3800 18475
Christopher Townsend, Renate Wagner (Release / Stand 01.2021). For VAT-Purposes:
Fax: +49 89 3800 2114
VAT-Registration Number: DE 129 274 114; Insurance serv ices are exempt f rom VAT.
www.allianz.com/news
Allianz SE, Munich, Comm.Reg.: Munich HRB 164232
The survey reveals that women and younger respondents experience greater unease about their financial security. Across all countries, women were between 3 and 9 percentage points more concerned than men about their financial situations, as a result of the pandemic. Generation Y, or Millennials, were similarly affected, reporting as the most worried age group across all countries.
Women additionally report a more damaged sense of trust in political and societal systems, and greater health concerns on the whole than men. In Germany and the UK, it appears they have also shouldered more of the childcare burden. This seems particularly true in Germany, where over half of women (54%) reportedly found childcare more difficult than pre-pandemic and 20% of women said it had become much harder, compared with 12% of men.
"While our survey focused on Europe, we expect to see similar findings at a global level," said Renate Wagner, Member of the Board of Management of Allianz SE. "It was interesting to learn that women's sense of security, including financial security, has suffered more than men's during the pandemic situation. This makes overcoming gender inequalit ies even more pressing."
Over half of all respondents under the age of 30 face faltering confidence about finding employment after completing their studies, due to the pandemic - something highlighted in previous Allianz research. The numbers are highest in Spain and Italy at 69% and 70% respectively. Across all countries, Generations Z & Y report the strongest feeling among age groups that their career opportunities have worsened, while Baby Boomers reportedly experienced little to no change.
"Addressing these survey findings is very relevant for Allianz, as we have five generations in our workforce," said Renate Wagner. "The findings confirm the importance we place on offering attractive and diverse job opportunities, flexible work arrangements and pursuing a lifelong learning approach for all globally."
This survey was commissioned by Allianz, with fieldwork completed by Kantar. It encompassed five thousand respondents split equally across genders and aged between 18 and 65 years in Germany, France, UK, Italy and Spain.
The Allianz Group is one of the w orld's leading insurers and asset managers w ith more than 100 million 1 private and corporate customers in more than 70 countries. Allianz customers benefit from a broad range of personal and corporate insurance services, ranging from property, life and health insurance to assistance services to credit insurance and global business insurance. Allianz is one of the w orld's largest investors, managing around 790 billion euros on behalf of its insurance customers. Furthermore, our asset managers PIMCO and Allianz Global Investors manage 1.7 trillion euros of third-party assets. Thanks to our systematic integration of ecological and social criteria in our business processes and investment decisions, w e are amongst the leaders in the insurance industry in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index. In 2020, over 150,000 employees achieved total revenues of 140 billion euros and an operating profit of 10.8 billion euros for the group.
1 Including non-consolidated entities with Allianz customers.
page 2
These assessments are, as alw ays, subject to the disclaimer provided below .
This document includes forw ard-looking statements, such as prospects or expectations, that are based on management's current view s and assumptions and subject to know n and unknow n risks and uncertainties. Actual results, performance figures, or events may differ significantly from those expressed or implied in such forw ard - looking statements. Deviations may arise due to changes in factors including, but not limited to, the follow ing: (i) the general economic and competitive situation in the Allianz Group's core business and core markets, (ii) the performance of financial markets (in particular market volatility, liquidity, and credit events), (iii) the frequency and severity of insured loss events, including those resulting from natural catastrophes, and the development of loss expenses, (iv) mortality and morbidity levels and trends, (v) persistency levels, (vi) particularly in the banking business, the extent of credit defaults, (vii) interest rate levels, (viii) currency exchange rates, most notably the EUR/USD exchange rate, (ix) changes in law s and regulations, including tax regulations, (x) the impact of acquisitions including and related integration issues and reorganization measures, and (xi) the general competitive conditions that, in each individual case, apply at a local, regional, national, and/or global level. Many of these changes can be exacerbated by terrorist activities.
No duty to update
The Allianz Group assumes no obligation to update any information or forw ard-looking statement contained herein, save for any information w e are required to disclose by law .
Privacy Note
Allianz SE is committed to protecting your personal data. Find out more in our privacy statement.