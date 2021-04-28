Allianz Survey: Effects of Covid-19 pandemic felt unequally across society in Europe

The survey reveals that women and younger respondents experience greater unease about their financial security. Across all countries, women were between 3 and 9 percentage points more concerned than men about their financial situations, as a result of the pandemic. Generation Y, or Millennials, were similarly affected, reporting as the most worried age group across all countries.

Women additionally report a more damaged sense of trust in political and societal systems, and greater health concerns on the whole than men. In Germany and the UK, it appears they have also shouldered more of the childcare burden. This seems particularly true in Germany, where over half of women (54%) reportedly found childcare more difficult than pre-pandemic and 20% of women said it had become much harder, compared with 12% of men.

"While our survey focused on Europe, we expect to see similar findings at a global level," said Renate Wagner, Member of the Board of Management of Allianz SE. "It was interesting to learn that women's sense of security, including financial security, has suffered more than men's during the pandemic situation. This makes overcoming gender inequalit ies even more pressing."

Over half of all respondents under the age of 30 face faltering confidence about finding employment after completing their studies, due to the pandemic - something highlighted in previous Allianz research. The numbers are highest in Spain and Italy at 69% and 70% respectively. Across all countries, Generations Z & Y report the strongest feeling among age groups that their career opportunities have worsened, while Baby Boomers reportedly experienced little to no change.

"Addressing these survey findings is very relevant for Allianz, as we have five generations in our workforce," said Renate Wagner. "The findings confirm the importance we place on offering attractive and diverse job opportunities, flexible work arrangements and pursuing a lifelong learning approach for all globally."

This survey was commissioned by Allianz, with fieldwork completed by Kantar. It encompassed five thousand respondents split equally across genders and aged between 18 and 65 years in Germany, France, UK, Italy and Spain.

For further information please contact:

Siân Taylor Tel. +49 160 6098205, e-mail:sian.taylor@allianz.com

About Allianz

The Allianz Group is one of the w orld's leading insurers and asset managers w ith more than 100 million 1 private and corporate customers in more than 70 countries. Allianz customers benefit from a broad range of personal and corporate insurance services, ranging from property, life and health insurance to assistance services to credit insurance and global business insurance. Allianz is one of the w orld's largest investors, managing around 790 billion euros on behalf of its insurance customers. Furthermore, our asset managers PIMCO and Allianz Global Investors manage 1.7 trillion euros of third-party assets. Thanks to our systematic integration of ecological and social criteria in our business processes and investment decisions, w e are amongst the leaders in the insurance industry in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index. In 2020, over 150,000 employees achieved total revenues of 140 billion euros and an operating profit of 10.8 billion euros for the group.

1 Including non-consolidated entities with Allianz customers.