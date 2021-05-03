Log in
    ALV   DE0008404005

ALLIANZ SE

(ALV)
Allianz Tightens Coal Policy for Miners, Energy Companies

05/03/2021 | 03:15pm EDT
Financials
Sales 2021 143 B 173 B 173 B
Net income 2021 8 215 M 9 900 M 9 900 M
Net Debt 2021 22 775 M 27 448 M 27 448 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,0x
Yield 2021 4,73%
Capitalization 90 609 M 109 B 109 B
EV / Sales 2021 0,79x
EV / Sales 2022 0,76x
Nbr of Employees 150 269
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart ALLIANZ SE
Duration : Period :
Allianz SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALLIANZ SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 229,22 €
Last Close Price 216,40 €
Spread / Highest target 17,4%
Spread / Average Target 5,93%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,89%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Oliver Bäte Chief Executive Officer
Giulio Terzariol CFO, Head-Finance, Controlling & Risk
Michael Diekmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Barbara Karuth-Zelle Chief Operating Officer
Renate Wagner Head-Human Resources, Legal & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALLIANZ SE7.82%107 262
CHUBB LIMITED11.48%77 162
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES, INC.15.98%69 008
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD1.18%60 933
BAJAJ FINSERV LIMITED23.98%23 740
THE HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC.34.67%23 560
