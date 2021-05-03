|
Allianz Tightens Coal Policy for Miners, Energy Companies
|
|All news about ALLIANZ SE
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2021
|
143 B
173 B
173 B
|Net income 2021
|
8 215 M
9 900 M
9 900 M
|Net Debt 2021
|
22 775 M
27 448 M
27 448 M
|P/E ratio 2021
|11,0x
|Yield 2021
|4,73%
|
|Capitalization
|
90 609 M
109 B
109 B
|EV / Sales 2021
|0,79x
|EV / Sales 2022
|0,76x
|Nbr of Employees
|150 269
|Free-Float
|99,8%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends ALLIANZ SE
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Neutral
|Bullish
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|24
|Average target price
|
229,22 €
|Last Close Price
|
216,40 €
|Spread / Highest target
|
17,4%
|Spread / Average Target
|
5,93%
|Spread / Lowest Target
|
-9,89%
|1st jan.
|Capitalization (M$)
|ALLIANZ SE
|7.82%
|107 262