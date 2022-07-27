Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  Allianz SE
  News
  Summary
    ALV   DE0008404005

ALLIANZ SE

(ALV)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  11:18 2022-07-27 am EDT
173.65 EUR   +0.01%
10:44aALLIANZ : What is a sustainable investment? Allianz contributes to defining this under the EU Taxonomy framework
PU
02:29aALLIANZ SE : JP Morgan sticks Neutral
MD
07/26ALLIANZ : Jul 25, 2022 – AllianzGI successfully completes transfer of US investment teams and assets to Voya IM
PU
Allianz : What is a sustainable investment? Allianz contributes to defining this under the EU Taxonomy framework

07/27/2022 | 10:44am EDT
Allianz: Jörg, for the last two years, you with the support of other Allianz colleagues have been working on a report on an Extended EU Taxonomy. Congratulations, but before you tell us what this report is about and why it is important, can you explain where it fits in?

Jörg Ladwein: Certainly. We are getting close to crunch time on climate change. Governments need to honor their pledges to the 2015 Paris Agreement, or the world will not be able to limit the climate disaster to only 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7-degree Fahrenheit) increase in global temperatures.

Actually, forget 1.5°C. According to an assessment by the United Nations Environment Programme, the promises countries made at COP26 Glasgow last year to cut emissions by 2030 put the world on track for warming of at least 2.7°C - which will lead to catastrophic changes in the earth's climate. To have any chance to rein in global warming this century, we need to halve annual greenhouse gas emissions in the next eight years.

Allianz: I thought the European Union was taking significant initiatives in this regard?

Jörg Ladwein: The European Union has launched bold initiatives. Starting in 2018 and continuing over the few last years, it unveiled a sweeping set of environmental initiatives to create the world's first carbon-neutral continent by 2050. Known as the Green Deal, it touches everything from state-aid rules to a green industrial policy and a carbon border tax on imports.

Disclaimer

Allianz SE published this content on 27 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2022 14:43:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 152 B 154 B 154 B
Net income 2022 7 566 M 7 662 M 7 662 M
Net Debt 2022 24 064 M 24 368 M 24 368 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,39x
Yield 2022 6,56%
Capitalization 69 990 M 70 876 M 70 876 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,62x
EV / Sales 2023 0,60x
Nbr of Employees 155 411
Free-Float 99,9%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 173,64 €
Average target price 235,04 €
Spread / Average Target 35,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Oliver Bäte Chief Executive Officer
Giulio Terzariol CFO, Head-Finance, Controlling & Risk
Michael Diekmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Barbara Karuth-Zelle Chief Operating Officer
Renate Wagner Head-Human Resources, Legal & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALLIANZ SE-16.38%70 876
CHUBB LIMITED-3.16%78 790
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES-9.78%77 752
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD2.67%63 246
BAJAJ FINSERV LIMITED-18.85%26 543
HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP (THE), INC.-6.16%21 166