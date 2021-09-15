Log in
Allianz : acute;s first global private debt fund holds first close at EUR 500mn

09/15/2021 | 04:22am EDT
Disclaimer

Allianz SE published this content on 15 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 September 2021 08:21:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ALLIANZ SE
04:22aALLIANZ : acute;s first global private debt fund holds first close at EUR 500mn
PU
03:33aMTU AERO ENGINES AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [th..
DJ
09/14ALLIANZ SE : Release of a capital market information
DJ
09/14Renault Acquires Stake in Volkswagen's Used Car Sales Platform Heycar
DJ
09/13ALLIANZ SE : Berenberg gives a Neutral rating
MD
09/10ALLIANZ : Funds Face US Regulatory Investigation Over Alleged Misconduct
MT
09/10ALLIANZ : Exclusive-U.S. DOJ looking into conduct of Allianz fund managers
RE
09/10Us doj investigation into allianz also looking at possible misrepresentation ..
RE
09/10Us justice department probe into allianz looking into possible misconduct by ..
RE
09/10Allianz and doj decline to comment on investigation
RE
Analyst Recommendations on ALLIANZ SE
Financials
Sales 2021 144 B 170 B 170 B
Net income 2021 8 363 M 9 876 M 9 876 M
Net Debt 2021 22 832 M 26 961 M 26 961 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,48x
Yield 2021 5,38%
Capitalization 79 276 M 93 740 M 93 614 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,71x
EV / Sales 2022 0,69x
Nbr of Employees 150 269
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart ALLIANZ SE
Duration : Period :
Allianz SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALLIANZ SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 192,84 €
Average target price 230,95 €
Spread / Average Target 19,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Oliver Bäte Chief Executive Officer
Giulio Terzariol CFO, Head-Finance, Controlling & Risk
Michael Diekmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Barbara Karuth-Zelle Chief Operating Officer
Renate Wagner Head-Human Resources, Legal & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALLIANZ SE-3.92%93 740
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES, INC.36.02%79 849
CHUBB LIMITED19.11%79 535
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD7.42%64 443
BAJAJ FINSERV LIMITED90.18%36 378
THE HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC.43.16%24 345