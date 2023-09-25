The new framework enables even closer cooperation: all electric vehicles offered by Fleetpool on a subscription basis via the various brands are covered exclusively by Allianz. Allianz Auto Insurance offers a coverage concept that comprehensively protects the battery in particular, as well as the charging accessories, against all risks. At the same time, Allianz becomes the main partner for the insurance business of the remaining Fleetpool fleet.

New mobility doesn't always just mean a new drive, but can also be a flexible form of use: Many people use alternative options such as leasing or car subscriptions. And here, insurance offers are usually already included. Fleetpool can offer the vehicles with insurance coverage that includes the appropriate cover, benefits and services. Allianz, in turn, gains access to an important market and its customer groups. For Allianz customers, the expansion of the cooperation means access to Fleetpool's car subscription models at attractive special conditions.

"Our joint projects of the past years form the basis of our partnership. The current cooperation puts our upcoming collaboration on a new foundation," says Ulrich Stephan, company director at Allianz Versicherungs-AG.

With eazymobility, Fleetpool, a pioneer in the field of car subscription and corporate mobility, offers companies and their employees the opportunity to make their mobility sustainable, electric, and at the same time as simple as possible. With the car subscription, they can use a vehicle at a fixed all-inclusive rate. Terms from six months upwards can be selected. At the end of the term, the car is simply returned. This makes it easier to switch to a new type of drive and enables an initial longer-term everyday test of the electric car. Employees of partner companies who can access the platform benefit from a price advantage over the regular gross monthly rate for a car subscription.

Users of Meine Allianz - the insurance portal for customers - also receive a special offer. They can access car subscription offers for all drive types with attractive special conditions.

"Our first sales cooperation with our well-known B2C car subscription brand like2drive and Allianz has started very successfully and shows how open this target group in particular is for a car subscription," says Alexander Kaiser, Fleetpool Deputy CEO and CCO. "Several hundred orders have already been received. A very good pilot project to expand our successful cooperation also in the sales area, more very exciting projects will follow."

Cologne-based Fleetpool GmbH has been a provider of car subscription services since 2008. The industry pioneer has built up its market-leading position as a full-service provider with its own brands and co-branded partner solutions - with a 360-degree approach from in-house software development to its own logistics concept, Fleetpool covers the entire mobility value chain. The portfolio includes brands such as like2drive (B2C) and eazymobility (B2B2E) as well as cooperations with car manufacturers and other partners, including Shell Recharge Auto Abo, Ford Auto Abo and Kia Flex. Since October 2021, Fleetpool has been fully owned by the international provider of sustainable mobility ALD Automotive | LeasePlan. More at fleetpool.de.

Allianz Versicherungs-AG, a subsidiary of Allianz SE, is one of the largest property/casualty insurers in Germany with a premium volume of around eleven billion euros in fiscal year 2022. More at allianz.de.