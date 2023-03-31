Advanced search
    ALV   DE0008404005

ALLIANZ SE

(ALV)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  08:41:17 2023-03-31 am EDT
213.08 EUR   +0.60%
08:35aAllianz : appoints leadership for Allianz Commercial key markets
PU
05:13aCountries push for compulsory insurance for natural hazard damage
DP
05:09aUniCredit shareholders gather to vote on CEO's new pay scheme
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Allianz : appoints leadership for Allianz Commercial key markets

03/31/2023 | 08:35am EDT
Disclaimer

Allianz SE published this content on 31 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2023 12:34:30 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Analyst Recommendations on ALLIANZ SE
Financials
Sales 2023 155 B 169 B 169 B
Net income 2023 9 639 M 10 512 M 10 512 M
Net Debt 2023 20 986 M 22 886 M 22 886 M
P/E ratio 2023 8,87x
Yield 2023 5,76%
Capitalization 85 057 M 92 755 M 92 755 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,68x
EV / Sales 2024 0,68x
Nbr of Employees 159 253
Free-Float 98,6%
Chart ALLIANZ SE
Duration : Period :
Allianz SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends ALLIANZ SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 211,80 €
Average target price 247,27 €
Spread / Average Target 16,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Oliver Bäte Chief Executive Officer
Giulio Terzariol CFO, Head-Finance, Controlling & Risk
Michael Diekmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Barbara Karuth-Zelle Chief Operating Officer
Renate Wagner Head-Human Resources, Legal & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALLIANZ SE5.43%92 755
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES-0.60%81 545
CHUBB LIMITED-12.32%79 980
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD-1.38%70 427
BAJAJ FINSERV LTD.-19.50%24 168
HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP (THE), INC.-8.24%21 570
