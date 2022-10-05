Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Allianz SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALV   DE0008404005

ALLIANZ SE

(ALV)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  09:42 2022-10-05 am EDT
165.61 EUR   -0.95%
09:22aAllianz : completes acquisition of majority stake in Jubilee's general insurance business in East Africa
PU
10/03Euro zone yields rise on inflation angst, gilt pressure fades
RE
09/30ALLIANZ SE : Jefferies reiterates its Buy rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Allianz : completes acquisition of majority stake in Jubilee's general insurance business in East Africa

10/05/2022 | 09:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Allianz announces that it has completed the transaction to acquire a majority stake in Jubilee Holdings Limited's general insurance business in East Africa, namely Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Burundi and Mauritius.

The two companies had announced the agreement on September 29, 2020, wherein Allianz had agreed to acquire the majority shareholding in the short-term general (property and casualty) insurance business operations of Jubilee Holdings.

The acquisition in Kenya was completed in May 2021, in Uganda in October 2021, in Burundi in March 2022, in Tanzania in May 2022 and in Mauritius in September this year. In Kenya, the former Allianz Insurance Company of Kenya and Jubilee General Insurance Company of Kenya have become one and now operate under the name Jubilee Allianz General Insurance Company of Kenya.

Delphine Traoré, Chief Executive Officer of Allianz Africa, said: "We are pleased to have completed the final transaction in our agreement with Jubilee, thereby cementing Allianz's presence in East Africa. We remain confident that the global strength of Allianz, combined with Jubilee's strong brand and deep local expertise, will enable us to provide best-in-class insurance solutions to customers in East Africa and beyond."

Allianz and Jubilee will now focus on synergies to enhance their joint product offerings and customer experience.

Disclaimer

Allianz SE published this content on 05 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2022 13:21:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ALLIANZ SE
09:22aAllianz : completes acquisition of majority stake in Jubilee's general insurance business ..
PU
10/03Euro zone yields rise on inflation angst, gilt pressure fades
RE
09/30ALLIANZ SE : Jefferies reiterates its Buy rating
MD
09/30ALLIANZ SE : Berenberg reiterates its Buy rating
MD
09/30UniCredit, Allianz to Exchange Stakes in Croatian Units
MT
09/30UniCredit, Allianz to swap Croatian units' stakes
RE
09/30UniCredit, Allianz to swap Croatian units' stakes
RE
09/30UniCredit S.p.A. (BIT:UCG) signed a framework agreement to acquire..
CI
09/29BlackRock Leads $300 Million Financing Deal With Indonesian Travel Startup Traveloka
MT
09/29Top banks say London forex rigging case filed too late
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ALLIANZ SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 154 B 153 B 153 B
Net income 2022 6 777 M 6 754 M 6 754 M
Net Debt 2022 24 064 M 23 982 M 23 982 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,0x
Yield 2022 6,79%
Capitalization 67 394 M 67 166 M 67 166 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,60x
EV / Sales 2023 0,58x
Nbr of Employees 155 411
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart ALLIANZ SE
Duration : Period :
Allianz SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALLIANZ SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 167,20 €
Average target price 220,68 €
Spread / Average Target 32,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Oliver Bäte Chief Executive Officer
Giulio Terzariol CFO, Head-Finance, Controlling & Risk
Michael Diekmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Barbara Karuth-Zelle Chief Operating Officer
Renate Wagner Head-Human Resources, Legal & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALLIANZ SE-19.48%67 166
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES-8.69%79 199
CHUBB LIMITED-0.28%78 229
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD2.35%62 030
BAJAJ FINSERV LTD.3.69%33 298
HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP (THE), INC.-7.92%21 314