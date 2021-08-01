Allianz : cooperating as DOJ probes Structured Alpha Funds

FRANKFURT, Aug 1 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Justice
has begun an investigation relating to Allianz Global Investors'
Structured Alpha Funds, following litigation pending in U.S.
courts on the matter, German insurer Allianz said on
Sunday.
Pension funds for truck drivers, teachers and subway workers
have lodged lawsuits in the United States against Allianz Global
Investors, one of the world’s top asset managers, for failing to
safeguard their investments during financial market instability
during the coronavirus pandemic.
Market panic around the virus resulted in billions of
dollars in losses last year, hitting many investors, but no
other top-tier asset manager is facing such a large number of
lawsuits in the United States connected to the turbulence.
Allianz said that its Allianz Global Investors unit has
received a voluntary request for documents and information from
the Department of Justice (DOJ) and that Allianz is fully
cooperating with the DOJ as well as with the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission.
Allianz' management has reassessed the matter and come to
the conclusion that there is a relevant risk that the Structured
Alpha Funds issue could materially impact future financial
results of Allianz, it added.
For now, it was not feasible to reliably estimate the amount
of any possible resolution including potential fines and no
provision has been recognised at the current stage, the insurer
said.
The U.S. lawsuits allege that Allianz Global Investors, in
its Structured Alpha family of funds, strayed from a strategy of
using options to protect against a short-term financial market
crash.
Last year, Allianz was forced to shut two private hedge
funds after severe losses, prompting the wave of litigation
which the company has said is "legally and factually flawed".
Together, the various suits filed in the U.S. Southern
District of New York claim investors lost a total of around $4
billion.
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Susan Fenton)